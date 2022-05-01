Chemical Protective Gloves Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.4% During 2021-2031; Finds TMR Study

Glove manufacturers increasingly adopting heavy-duty and industrial-grade latex materials to reap steady revenue gains in chemical protective gloves during forecast period





Stringent government regulations on chemical related primary and secondary hazards catalyzing sales opportunities for companies in North America chemical protective gloves market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for gloves for protection against potential hazards caused by aggressive chemicals in wide spectrum of industries notably chemical, oil & gas, metal fabrication, food & beverage, construction, and mining has presented abundant avenues in the chemical protective gloves market. The adoption of high-performing materials notably heavy-duty latex gloves is generating substantial revenues to manufacturers and sellers in the chemical protective gloves market. The global valuation is projected to projected to exceed US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031.

Growing demand for glove materials that are suitable for laboratory applications has also expanded profitable avenues in the chemical protective gloves market. Safety equipment manufacturers are expanding their product lines in chemical- and impact-resistant gloves to tap into massive revenue potential, notes the TMR study. The outlook of the chemical protective gloves market has been enriched by stringent implementation of government regulations pertaining to work hazards, such as in mining sector.

Companies are gaining sales revenues from the uptake of chemical- and heat-resistant gloves in various industries. The steady commercialization of heat-rated gloves that comply with multiple standards in the chemical manufacturing sector has fueled revenue possibilities in the chemical protective gloves market.

Key Findings of Chemical Protective Gloves Market Study

Demand in Mission-critical Industries Propelling Growth: Rise in need for protective wearable in mission-critical industries such as food & beverages, chemical, energy, agriculture, and healthcare industries has cemented the prospects of the chemical protective gloves market. Growing sales of chemical- and cut-resistant gloves has also contributed substantial revenues over the past few years, notes an in-depth study on the market.





Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Key Drivers

Growing awareness of occupational primary and secondary hazards is a key driver of the chemical protective gloves market





Chemical hazards and toxic substances have caused a range of health hazards especially in the workplace, thus driving the need for protective wearable. This has boosted the outlook of the chemical protective gloves market.

Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global chemical protective gloves market. The increasing incidence of workplace accidents has motivated governments to constantly update regulatory guidelines. Stringent implementation of regulations in developed nations is expanding the avenue for revenue growth of the chemical protective gloves market. Constant R&D for high-performance products have catalyzed revenue possibilities in the North America chemical protective gloves market.

held a leading share of the global chemical protective gloves market. The increasing incidence of workplace accidents has motivated governments to constantly update regulatory guidelines. Stringent implementation of regulations in developed nations is expanding the avenue for revenue growth of the chemical protective gloves market. Constant R&D for high-performance products have catalyzed revenue possibilities in the chemical protective gloves market. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at promising pace during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Rise in demand for wearable for occupational safety in oil and gas and mining industries is boosting the sales opportunities in the region.

Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the chemical protective gloves market are The 3M Company, Superior Glove, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Dipped Products PLC, SHOWA GROUP, Honeywell International, Inc., and Ansell Ltd.

Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Segmentation

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Product Type

Reusable

Disposable

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Material

Nitrile

Butyl

Latex

Neoprene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Polyvinyl Alcohol, Viton, etc.)

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Class

Type A

Type B

Type C

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Length

Up to 6 Inches

7-9 Inches

10-12 Inches

Above 12 Inches

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by End-use

Chemical Industry

Janitorial/Sanitation

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Food & Beverage

Construction

Mining

Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Material, by End-use

Nitrile

Chemical Industry



Janitorial/Sanitation



Oil & Gas



Metal Fabrication



Food & Beverage



Construction



Mining



Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Butyl

Chemical Industry



Janitorial /Sanitation



Oil & Gas



Metal Fabrication



Food & Beverage



Construction



Mining



Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Latex

Chemical Industry



Janitorial /Sanitation



Oil & Gas



Metal Fabrication



Food & Beverage



Construction



Mining



Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Neoprene

Chemical Industry



Janitorial /Sanitation



Oil & Gas



Metal Fabrication



Food & Beverage



Construction



Mining



Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Chemical Industry



Janitorial /Sanitation



Oil & Gas



Metal Fabrication



Food & Beverage



Construction



Mining



Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Others (Polyvinyl Alcohol, Viton , etc.)

Chemical Industry



Janitorial /Sanitation



Oil & Gas



Metal Fabrication



Food & Beverage



Construction



Mining



Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales



Indirect Sales

Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U . K .

K

Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

