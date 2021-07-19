Chemical Software Market in Application Software Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players:

ANSYS Inc.

ANSYS Inc. offers chemical processing software for accelerating digital transformation in the processing industry.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc. offers best-in-class simulation software for chemicals such as Aspen Hybrid Models and more.

ChemAxon Ltd.

ChemAxon Ltd. offers chemical software such as ChemCurator, Chemicalize, ChemLocator, and other software.

Chemical Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The chemical software market is segmented as below:

Application

Chemical Process Simulation



Inventory Management



ISO Management



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The chemical software market is driven by the chemical companies' need to perform big data analytics. In addition, the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 across the chemical industry is expected to trigger the chemical software market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.

