Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market to Record 2.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|50% of Growth to Originate from APAC|17000+ Technavio Reports

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market is expected to increase by USD 6.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.71%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 50% among the other regions.

Regional Market Outlook

The Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for chemical warehousing and storage in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the production and consumption of chemical products. The growing demand for commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals is expected to influence the distribution and warehousing in various emerging economies in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The high market potential due to the increasing spending power of the rising middle is one of the prime factors that attract investments from chemical warehousing and storage facilitators in the region.

Vendor Insights-

The Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

A.P. Moller - The company offers warehousing services for various chemical companies looking for effective storage solutions.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Driver:

Rise in international trade.:

The key factor driving growth in the chemical warehousing and storage market is the rise in international trade. The global demand for chemicals, specifically specialty chemicals and petrochemicals, has increased rapidly in the past few years and is mainly driven by the high consumption of the same in developing economies such as India and China. APAC is one of the leading geographies in terms of the production and consumption of chemical products due to the strong presence of chemical manufacturers and end-user industries. The rising consumer purchasing power in APAC will translate into higher affordability, which will drive the demand for chemicals in the region. The increasing trade of chemical products globally requires logistic, distribution, and warehousing services. Therefore, all these factors are contributing to the trade of various types of chemical products around the globe, which is driving the demand for chemical warehousing and storage.

Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Trend:

Use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics:

The use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics is another factor supporting the chemical warehousing and storage market share growth. A blockchain is a sequential series of information and comprises records of events that cannot be altered or tampered with. In other words, a blockchain system is a chain of cryptographically protected records. Multiple users can access or add data to the chain without being able to change or delete the information that is already present. The use of blockchain technology removes the need for a centralized authority for maintaining records, which makes all the processes in a supply chain more efficient and cost-effective. The new blockchain technology will offer more transparency in the warehouse and storage operations.

