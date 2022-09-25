Chemoinformatics Market to record USD 5.19 Bn incremental growth -- North America to have significant market share

Sep 25, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemoinformatics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the chemoinformatics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.19 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various aspects including the number of users per hospital or clinic, on-premises vs cloud-based infrastructure preference in the healthcare industry, revenue generated by healthcare technology companies, disposable income, per capita income, healthcare budget and spending by government, among others. Understand the scope of our full report on the global chemoinformatics market. Download PDF Sample Report
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing approvals of new molecules and biosimilars and the rise in digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as concerns related to data safety will challenge market growth.
The chemoinformatics market report is segmented by application (chemical analysis, drug discovery and validation, virtual screening, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
By application, the market will observe maximum growth in the chemical analysis segment during the forecast period. The rising R&D expenditure across the healthcare sector and the relatively low success rates of the promising leads as drug molecules are driving the growth of the segment.
In terms of region, the market will observe strong growth in North America. The region will account for 36% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure increased funding for research and development initiatives, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector in the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market.
Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here
The global chemoinformatics market is concentrated in nature. The competition in the market is intense, which is creating pricing pressure on various global and local vendors. Leading vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring small and local players to broaden their product portfolio and capture new markets. They are also investing in R&D to enhance and upgrade their existing product portfolio and introduce innovative software with advanced technological features to have a competitive edge. Besides, the market is witnessing the entry of many new small and large players. This is expected to further intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.
Technavio identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market.
- Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.
- Altoris
- BioSolveIT GmbH
- Certara Inc.
- ChemAxon Ltd.
- Chemical Computing Group ULC
- Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Daylight Chemical Information Systems Inc.
- EPAM Systems Inc.
- Genedata AG
- Modgraph Consultants Ltd.
- Molinspiration Cheminformatics
- Molsoft LLC
- OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Scilligence Corp.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
|
Chemoinformatics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.49
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Altoris, BioSolveIT GmbH, Certara Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Danaher Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Daylight Chemical Information Systems Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., Genedata AG, Modgraph Consultants Ltd., Molinspiration Cheminformatics, Molsoft LLC, OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Scilligence Corp., and Tecan Group Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
