Chemoinformatics Market to record USD 5.19 Bn incremental growth -- North America to have significant market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Chemoinformatics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemoinformatics Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the chemoinformatics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.19 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing approvals of new molecules and biosimilars and the rise in digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as concerns related to data safety will challenge market growth.

The chemoinformatics market report is segmented by application (chemical analysis, drug discovery and validation, virtual screening, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the market will observe maximum growth in the chemical analysis segment during the forecast period. The rising R&D expenditure across the healthcare sector and the relatively low success rates of the promising leads as drug molecules are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, the market will observe strong growth in North America. The region will account for 36% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure increased funding for research and development initiatives, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector in the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market.



Vendor Landscape:

The global chemoinformatics market is concentrated in nature. The competition in the market is intense, which is creating pricing pressure on various global and local vendors. Leading vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring small and local players to broaden their product portfolio and capture new markets. They are also investing in R&D to enhance and upgrade their existing product portfolio and introduce innovative software with advanced technological features to have a competitive edge. Besides, the market is witnessing the entry of many new small and large players. This is expected to further intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market.

Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

Altoris

BioSolveIT GmbH

Certara Inc.

ChemAxon Ltd.

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Daylight Chemical Information Systems Inc.

EPAM Systems Inc.

Genedata AG

Modgraph Consultants Ltd.

Molinspiration Cheminformatics

Molsoft LLC

OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Scilligence Corp.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Related Reports:

Chemoinformatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.19 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Altoris, BioSolveIT GmbH, Certara Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Danaher Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Daylight Chemical Information Systems Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., Genedata AG, Modgraph Consultants Ltd., Molinspiration Cheminformatics, Molsoft LLC, OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Scilligence Corp., and Tecan Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

