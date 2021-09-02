Chemonics International and EPRI Collaborate to Drive Clean Energy Innovation Around the World

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemonics International and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) have entered a formal agreement bringing together decades of international development expertise and technical know-how to advance technology solutions underpinning the clean energy transition.

Under this agreement, the organizations will begin work immediately on the recently awarded USAID Sri Lanka Energy Program. This program will support transforming Sri Lanka's power sector into a market-based, secure, reliable, and sustainable system by mobilizing investment to deploy advanced technologies, increase flexibility, and enhance competitiveness.

The agreement puts Chemonics and EPRI in a position to assist countries' transition to a cleaner and more reliable, affordable, and integrated energy sector. The organizations plan to exchange expertise to help modernize the electric system in emerging markets and respond to critical needs around the world.

Commenting on the unique collaboration, Matthew Mendis, Managing Director of Chemonics' Energy Team, said, "As the costs of renewable energies, including wind and solar, decline, the global energy sector finds itself at an important crossroads. We are pleased to work with EPRI and look forward to together helping countries around the world transition towards clean energy solutions."

Rob Chapman, EPRI Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions, added, "This agreement is a natural extension of EPRI's work with hundreds of organizations around the world to advance energy technologies for society's benefit. By drawing on EPRI's and Chemonics' combined expertise, we are better positioned to help emerging economies overcome a range of energy challenges."

The organizations' focus extends to a variety of new and existing energy technologies, including renewable energy, power management and distribution systems, energy storage, energy and building efficiency upgrades, and transportation electrification.

The world's preeminent independent, nonprofit energy research and development organization, EPRI fulfills its public-purpose mission by collaborating with more than 450 companies in 45 countries.

Chemonics, founded in 1975, is a global development firm that has worked in more than 150 countries across all sectors of development, designing projects that address complex problems with a multi-disciplinary approach.

Requests for comments or interviews may be submitted to Jane Gotiangco, Director of Strategic Communications, Chemonics International.

About Chemonics: From our founding in 1975, Chemonics has worked in more than 150 countries to help its clients, partners, and beneficiaries tackle the world's toughest development challenges. We work alongside key stakeholders to help build reliable supply chains using data and end-to-end visibility, applying innovative techniques and technologies to expand our global supply chains' reach to the farthest corners of the world to ensure sustainable systems that improve lives worldwide.

About EPRI: The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery, and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety, and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 45 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Lenox, Massachusetts.

SOURCE Chemonics International