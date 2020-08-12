Chemotherapy-induced Nausea & Vomiting Drugs Market, 2024 - Focus on Serotonin & NK1 Receptor Antagonists and Other Therapies

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is poised to grow by $525 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growing cancer population driving the market growth and approval of new drugs fuels the market growth. The study identifies the growing preference for chemotherapy drugs in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market growth during the next few years.



The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market analysis includes therapy segment and geographic landscapes.



The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is segmented as below:



By Therapy

Serotonin receptor antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonists

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market vendors that include:

Baxter International Inc.

Cipla Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



