Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 759.79 million | Growing Cancer Population Driving the Market Growth | Technavio

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market report covers the following areas:

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Market Challenge

Growing popularity of alternate therapies for the treatment of cancer in developed countries will challenge the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the development of biologic therapies that are more specific than traditional chemotherapy drugs. Moreover, chemotherapy drugs are associated with various side effects. Hence, researchers are extensively conducting R&D activities to develop new treatments.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Therapy

Serotonin receptor antagonists



NK1 receptor antagonists



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating Therapy Segments

The serotonin receptor antagonists segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. 5-HT3 receptor blockers help in the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. These drugs block the binding of serotonin to its receptor, thus stopping the transmission of vomit-stimulating signals to the center in the brain that triggers vomiting.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market vendors

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 759.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Therapy - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Therapy

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Therapy

5.3 Serotonin receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Serotonin receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Serotonin receptor antagonists - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 NK1 receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: NK1 receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: NK1 receptor antagonists - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Cipla Inc.

Exhibit 48: Cipla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Cipla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Cipla Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Cipla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Cipla Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 56: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 68: Heron Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Heron Therapeutics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Heron Therapeutics Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 71: Heron Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Merck & Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Mylan NV

Exhibit 77: Mylan NV - Overview



Exhibit 78: Mylan NV - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Mylan NV - Key news



Exhibit 80: Mylan NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Mylan NV - Segment focus

10.11 Novartis AG

Exhibit 82: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Novartis AG - Key news



Exhibit 85: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

