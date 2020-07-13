Chemours Announces 2020 Future of Chemistry Scholarship Recipients and Expands the Program Nationally

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, today awarded scholarships to five Delaware students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In partnership with the City of Wilmington and HBCU Week, these scholarships are part of a 13-year commitment—through 2030—to support increased numbers of Black students from the Wilmington area who are pursuing STEM fields of study. This year Chemours took that commitment even further by expanding the scholarship program to all its US sites.



Consistent with the company's broader Corporate Responsibility Commitments which includes goals on increased diversity, the Future of Chemistry Scholarship program exists to increase access and opportunities for students from underrepresented populations to pursue STEM and technical careers. Over the next decade, Chemours has committed to awarding more than $2 million in scholarships to students attending HBCUs.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that we not only financially support, but truly uplift and encourage talented students from historically underrepresented populations to flourish in STEM careers. These scholarships reflect that commitment and our bedrock belief that diversity is not only the right thing to pursue, it ensures access top talent, creates a competitive advantage and is integral to driving innovation in our company, industry and the world," said Mark Vergnano, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "We're proud to invest in these passionate and driven students who are a critical part of STEM in the future. We invite all of them to intern with us during the summers, with the goal of hiring them once they're ready to begin their careers."

For 2020, three students have been awarded scholarships valued at $40,000 with funds distributed in equal increments over four years:





Chloe Barrow , who plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University to study mechanical engineering

, who plans to attend to study mechanical engineering Braxton Hill , who plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University to study civil engineering

, who plans to attend to study civil engineering Langston Hill , who plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University to study bioengineering

Two students have been awarded one-time scholarships of $2,500:





Elijah Atley , who plans to attend Delaware State University and study environmental science

, who plans to attend and study environmental science Ashanti Bradley , who plans to attend Delaware State University and study forensic biology

This year's recipients join over 10 previous awardees of the program pursuing STEM at HBCUs across the country, including five other $40,000 scholarship recipients. Learn more about our 2020 recipients here.

