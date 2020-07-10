Chemours Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, announced it will release second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The company will conduct its second quarter 2020 webcast conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.



Conference Call: Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.







Replay: A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com.

About The Chemours Company The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, anticipated future operating and financial performance, product efficacy, business development, plans, prospects, targets and goals, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

[email protected]

NEWS MEDIA

Alvenia Scarborough

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing

+1.302.773.4507

[email protected]

