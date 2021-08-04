Chemstations Acquired by Datacor, A Market Leader in Software for the Process Manufacturing Industry

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemstations, a worldwide leader in process simulation software serving the process industries, announces today its acquisition by Datacor, a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software.

Datacor sells, supports, and develops Datacor ERM (formerly Chempax), the only ERP software designed from the ground up to meet the specific needs of the chemical distribution industry. Datacor ERP, the market leader, is utilized by more than 10,000 users worldwide. Backed by 40 years of chemical industry-specific expertise, Datacor ERP is a fully integrated distribution, financial, regulatory, procurement, CRM, blending, and manufacturing software package written for the way you do business.

"We are proud of what Chemstations has accomplished over the last 33 years and believe that joining with Datacor is the next logical step in our evolution," said Steve Brown, CEO of Chemstations. "We are impressed by the team's extensive knowledge of and experience in selling software to the chemical industry and are excited for the opportunities that lay ahead."

"By adding Chemstations and CHEMCAD to the Datacor family, we fill a gap in our product offering," remarks Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "Datacor is excited to partner with Chemstations' deep expertise in process manufacturing and continue to provide innovation and leadership within this critical industry segment."

About Chemstations

Chemstations, Inc. is a worldwide leader in process simulation software, supplying the process industries and associated fields since 1988. Chemstations offers CHEMCAD, an integrated suite of intuitive chemical process engineering software, to increase the productivity and profitability of the chemical engineer's tasks. CHEMCAD is used by more than 800 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website (www.chemstations.com) or call 800-CHEMCAD (243-6223).

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize sales and better serve their customers. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

