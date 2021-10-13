Chen Moore and Associates Acquires Jacksonville's Fred Wilson & Associates, Inc. to Expand Engineering Services Throughout Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Chen Moore and Associates is proud to announce its acquisition of Fred Wilson & Associates, Inc. The 100% acquisition of the 60-year-old Jacksonville-based engineering company expands Chen Moore and Associates' professional engineering consulting services to now include the electrical discipline, adds the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to the Firm's highway engineering project portfolio, and increases the Firm's statewide team to more than 100 employees.

"Fred Wilson & Associates, Inc. really hit all the marks for us as a strategic acquisition," said Peter Moore, President and CEO of Chen Moore and Associates. "With their long successful history, 25 dedicated staff members, northern Florida location, and notoriety for both transportation and electrical engineering work- we are very excited to weave their long history into ours as an investment in our growth."

The acquisition of Fred Wilson & Associates, Inc. reflects Chen Moore and Associate's commitment to two of its six key market sectors and the potential to expand others such as water resources, water and sewer, transportation, power, parks and recreation, and land development to the Jacksonville region. Offering a full range of professional engineering consulting services, the Chen Moore and Associates team is highly regarded for facilitating statewide infrastructure improvements.

"Fred Wilson & Associates is not just an engineering firm, it's a family legacy that we have been building for the past 60 years," said William Wilson, P.E., Managing Principal of Fred Wilson & Associates. "We are so pleased that the legacy will continue on through the transformative work Chen Moore and Associates will continue to do in Jacksonville and throughout Florida."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with project offices in Sarasota, Gainesville, and Tampa and regional offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando (Maitland), and now Jacksonville, Chen Moore and Associates is actively providing civil engineering services for approximately 300 projects across the state of Florida. Most notably the Firm recently completed the award winning 48" force main replacement project for the City of Fort Lauderdale and is also continuing work on the statewide Brightline expansion project. The newly acquired team in Jacksonville is currently working on the roadway rehabilitation improvements to Main Street in downtown Jacksonville.

"Since 1986 Chen Moore and Associates has been committed to improving Florida's infrastructure one project at a time and we are always looking for new expansion opportunities," said Moore. "From additional acquisitions to hiring new team members at various stages in their careers, we are poised and ready for growth."

To learn more about the work, expansion, and employment opportunities at Chen Moore and Associates, visit https://www.chenmoore.com/ or call 866-236-2436.

ABOUT CHEN MOORE AND ASSOCIATES

Recently ranked on the "Zweig Group Best Firms to Work for Award & Hot Firm List" and recipient of the "2021 ACEC Excellence Honor Award," Chen Moore & Associates (CMA) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with regional offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando (Maitland), and Jacksonville. CMA has project offices in Sarasota, Gainesville, and Tampa. Focused on community through its commitment to philanthropy at all levels, the CMA family culture is about quality and excellence in their professional work while maintaining a fun working environment. CMA was founded in 1986 and specializes in civil engineering, water resources, water and sewer, landscape architecture, transportation, planning and irrigation, electrical, environmental, and construction engineering services. To learn more about Chen Moore and Associates visit https://www.chenmoore.com/ or call 866-236-2436.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE Chen Moore and Associates

