Chengdu 2018 "Belt and Road" Global Partners Automobile Trade Fair Launched for the First Time at the Chengdu International Motor Show

As one of the four A-Class Auto Shows in China, the Chengdu International Auto Show will be held at the Chengdu International Exhibition Center from August 31st to September 9th, 2018. Different from previous shows, this year's show has featured the first Chengdu 2018 "Belt and Road" Global Partners Automobile Trade Fair (GPAT) on August 30th in a bid to promote the cooperation between countries involved in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Under the theme of "Gathering in Chengdu, Linking Up the World", the trade fair has assembled automobile industry elites from countries involved in the "Belt and Road" initiative and alongside the "CHINA RAILWAY Express", including representatives from consulates, automobile import and export associations from China and abroad, automobile industry development committees and company leaders of well-known automobile OEMs and from the automobile industrial chain.

The Chengdu International Motor Show would like to extend its influence and become the best cooperative platform for international buyer groups from countries involved in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative to make deals with domestic and overseas automotive OEMs, especially for vehicles made in Chengdu. By promoting the sharing of resources and the industrial convergence among these countries, the auto show aims to expand and deepen trade cooperation in the automobile industry.

International Experts to Share Top Information, Overseas Business Could Be Done at Home

As the automobile industry presses forward towards the future, many new technologies have brought profound changes to the competitive landscape as well as the shape of the global automobile industry. Players across the industry have been searching for ways to meet these challenges and stay ahead of the trends, and the 2018 "Belt and Road" Global Partners Automobile Trade Fair has become the key destination for solving each of these issues, and more. At this event, cutting-edge automobile technologies were showcased, while experts in the German, Italian and Israeli automobile industries also shared their knowledge and insights on policies and discussed their most revolutionary and forward-looking views on this industry.

Many high-profile speakers attended the trade fair. Dr. Thomas Meurers, General Manager of the VDA's China Office, revealed his analysis of the "Belt And Road" initiative's influence on global automobile trade with cases from Germany's automobile industry; the President of Israeli IsCham (It is a non-profit, non-governmental organization, which was established to represent and assist the Sino-Israeli business community in developing commercial relations between China, Israel, and the Jewish world.) in China gave a deep analysis on how Israel's cutting-edge technologies are being applied by companies in Israel's automobile industry along with the representatives from Israel's high-tech companies AbiliSense and Gauzy showing their most advanced AI technologies and complete solutions to audience; and Mr. Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, the Consul General of Pakistan Consulate General in Chengdu, led his trade delegation of Pakistan to Chengdu and shared the government's suggestions on how to enter the Pakistani automobile market. In addition, international business groups from Germany, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan also carried out face-to-face and in-depth talks as they looked to share information on their domestic automobile markets and discuss ways to facilitate entry to their markets.

Participation from International Buyer Groups, Extensive Avenues for Business Cooperation

The trade fair is to build a global automobile trade hub that not only harnesses the distinct characteristics of Chengdu, but also allows for the creation of the best cooperative platform for international buyer groups from countries involved in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. This platform would facilitate deals with domestic and overseas automotive OEMs, especially for vehicles made in Chengdu. At the trade fair, buyer groups, car dealers and companies on the industrial chain matched with new business partners, expanded their international cooperation channels, and built diversified and profound scopes for their cooperation that combine technology, capital, R&D, marketing and branding.

Core dialogue sessions for project negotiations were also held at the trade fair, which engaged industrial representatives from Israel, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in conversations. The natural and relaxing nature of these sessions made them an ideal environment for holding meaningful dialogues and signing big deals with international companies.

The technologies Chengdu 2018 "Belt and Road" Global Partners Automobile Trade Fair presented high-profile dialogues of this industry and the cutting-edge technologies. And the future of global auto industry seems to be brighter and brighter.

SOURCE The Committee Office of the 2018 “Belt and Road” Global Partners Automobile Trade Fair