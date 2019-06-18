Chengdu-Finland New Economy Development Summit Launched in Finland

HELSINKI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2019, Chengdu and Finland's meeting resulted in a new economic spark of innovation and cooperation.

On June 13th, Chengdu-Finland New Economy Development Summit was held in Helsinki, Finland. The summit's aim was to gain cooperation opportunities, drive high-quality urban economic development, promote business cooperation in new economy between Chengdu and Finland and build an industrial ecosystem for new economy. With the focus on the topic of "Develop the new economy and build new ecosystems together", Chengdu's delegation of entrepreneurs, led by Mr. Xie Ruiwu, first Vice Mayor of Chengdu, joined the Finnish authorities, business representatives, financial institutions and other groups to exchange opinions about new economy development and explore new approaches of cooperation for mutual development. Three district-level leaders from Chengdu, Mr. Zhan Qing of Qingyang District, Mrs. Lin Li of Wuhou District and Mr. Wang Qian of Jinjiang District, introduced the blueprint of each district, emphasizing each district's exclusive new economy enterprise products, services and supporting policies, as well as the overall development plan for Chengdu's new economy industry.

Looking at the international market, the boom of new economy is gaining momentum. This is shaping to be the most important and profound factor in the evolution of the global economic system and city patterns, as the productive force and global industrial division system are being reshaped through collaboration, sharing and connectivity. Chengdu, China, a city where new economy is growing rapidly, has been putting in effort to present new ideas in its development, creating a large number of opportunities in new economy in process. In recent years, the city topped Global Times' " Cities with the Greatest Development Potential in China " list and "The Most Attracting Chinese Cities for Investment" list. Additionally, it ranked the 15th in the "2018 Asia's Top 50 Cities Comprehensive Ranking" list by The Royal Society. Chengdu came in the 4th for new economy output index, ranking among the top cities nationwide in fields featured in new economy development like big data, cloud computing, digital finance and green economy. All these fields have a solid foundation of development and a huge consumer market in Chengdu.

Finland and Chengdu, as the "The Pearl of Northern Europe" and "The Land of Abundance", have the inherent motivation and broad prospects for cooperation. With the focus on the present while dreaming about tomorrow, different social groups from the two parties have been taking practical actions in building a development community in the hopes of bilateral benefit. In order to enhance business understanding on both sides that would contribute to future cooperation, a special recommendation session was arranged where three Chinese and four Finnish enterprises shared their solutions to the problems they faced to guests. These included challenges in the fields of information and communication, energy, environmental protection, sustainable urban development, smart health-care, technology-based traffic, smart sports and new building material. Both sides were able to fully demonstrate their prowess during the session. The Chinese companies included Vantage of Convergence Technology co., Ltd. (Chengdu), Chengdu DAO Pureland Intelligent Sports Co., Ltd., Scimee Sci.&Tech.Co.,Ltd. and Enno electronics Co., Ltd., while the Finnish ones were Quuppa, Avaintec and Roboride. Furthermore, Finnish representatives and the Chengdu enterprise delegation participated in project docking where both sides held thorough discussions. The guests presenting at the summit expressed their good-will and aspirations to future cross-border cooperations with Chengdu.

The successful Chengdu-Finland New Economy Development Summit advances the cooperation between Finland and Chengdu in the new economy sector and seeks greater complementarity between the two markets. Owing to Finland as a center in Northern Europe for the new economy, Chengdu will have a new approach of high-end talent exchange in Northern Europe in science and technology study, application and development. Apart from new economy development and talent exchange, trade and other aspects will also be boosted. This summit in Finland was conducive to the development of Chengdu's industrial ecosystem and new economy industry chain, pushing Chengdu and Finland to a new phase of new economy cooperation.

