Chengdu-Germany New Economic Development Summit Launched in Berlin

Berlin and Chengdu, as the "the Engine of Europe" and "the Land of Abundance", have the inherent motivation and broad prospects for cooperation. With the focus on the present while dreaming about tomorrow, different social groups from the two parties have been taking practical actions in building a development community in the hopes of bilateral benefit. In order to enhance business understanding on both sides that would contribute to future cooperation, a special recommendation session was arranged where three Chinese and 1 Germany enterprises shared their solutions to the problems they faced to guests. The guests present at the summit expressed their good-will and aspirations to future cross-border cooperation with Chengdu.

The successful Chengdu-Germany New Economy Development Summit advances the cooperation between Germany and Chengdu in the new economy sector and seeks greater complementarity between the two markets. Apart from new economy development and talent exchange, trade and other aspects would also be boosted. This event in Germany was conducive to the development of Chengdu's industry ecosystem and new economy industry chain, pushing Chengdu and Germany to a new phase of new economy cooperation.

Chengdu, China, a city where the new economy is growing rapidly, has been putting in effort to present new ideas in its development, creating a large amount of opportunities in the new economy in the process. In recent years, the city topped Global Times' "Cities with the Greatest Development Potential in China" list and "The Most Attracting Chinese Cities for Investment" list. Additionally, it ranked 15th in the "2018 Asia's Top 50 Cities Comprehensive Ranking" list by The Royal Society. Chengdu came in 4th for new economy output index, ranking among the top cities nationwide in fields featured in new economy development like big data, cloud computing, digital finance and green economy. All these fields have a solid foundation of development and a huge consumer market in Chengdu.

SOURCE The Committee Office of Chengdu-Germany New Economic Development Summit