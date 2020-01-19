Chengdu IFS celebrates 6th anniversary as top brands plan global debuts

Chengdu IFS, a flagship commercial real estate project in Mainland China by The Wharf (Holdings) Limited, today kicked off a campaign to commemorate its 6 th anniversary, celebrating the achievements made in the past six years by what is now the signature shopping and lifestyle destination in Chengdu, a leader of China's up-and-coming first-tier cities.

Over the past six years, Chengdu IFS has established itself as an iconic destination for domestic and foreign shoppers who are often attracted by the "I AM HERE" giant panda art installation which has become a new landmark in Chengdu -- a city that ranks fourth in Savills' China Retail Cities Report for six consecutive years, thanks to its strong regional influence and consumption power.

Chengdu IFS is the leading mall in Chengdu and is among the top 10 shopping centres in China in terms of sales, achieving double-digit growth for six consecutive years. With more than 300,000 VIP members, sales and retail traffic at Chengdu IFS grew by 330% and 300% respectively in 2019 compared with the opening year, and the occupancy rate has maintained almost 100% over the past years.

First-store economy adds new vitality to the city's retail landscape

As the concept of the "first-store economy" gathers steam, "first store" has become a key indicator of urban development. Chengdu IFS is now home to more than 250 global, national or regional first stores. These stores include global fashion brands such as Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Lane Crawford, Moncler, Moynat, Roger Vivier, Tom Ford, LOEWE and Valentino; as well as international jewellery and watch brands such as Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, Chaumet, Chopard, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin and Van Cleef & Arpels.

In 2019 alone, more than 40 first stores of emerging brands opened at Chengdu IFS, including AHKAH, Cesare Casadei, Givenchy Kids, Goyard, Gucci Beauty, La Maison Valmont, MSGM, Pomellato and TOM FORD BEAUTY, becoming talk of the town and attracting throngs of interested customers.

In 2020, Chengdu IFS will see many highly sought-after and anticipated brands to open their space in the mall, including Carven, De Beers, LANEIGE, Maison Kitsune, Moncler Enfant and Stella McCartney Kids.

KOC development plan helps to drive consumption trends

Chengdu IFS has not only forged ahead in securing major brands, but also made solid achievements in customer relationship management. Since its inception, the retail destination has adopted an active CRM strategy and launched the "KOC (Key Opinion Consumer) development plan", targeting its core female members aged from 25 to 40 who are passionate about fashion and lifestyle.

In the past 6 years, Chengdu IFS has grown together with consumers, cultivating a VIP membership group of more than 62,000 high-spending and loyal members who have sophisticated fashion taste and with annual spending ranges from 200,000 to 12 million yuan. Powered by its membership plan, Chengdu IFS has successfully pooled together the Gen Y Taitai group with the strongest consumption clout and fashion taste in the western region.

Dance with "I AM HERE" across the city to celebrate 6th anniversary

The "I AM HERE" art installation has been exhibited at Chengdu IFS for the past 6 years accompanying Chengdu citizens. It has since become an internationally renowned online celebrity.

This year, the image that everyone loves moved for the first time, causing a wave of excitement across the city. Shoppers interacted with "I AM HERE", creating vivid memes, dancing and together celebrating the 6th anniversary of Chengdu IFS.

SOURCE Chengdu IFS