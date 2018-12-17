Chengdu Introduces its New Mascot PANDA

PANDA was inspired by Dudu, a panda character that starred in the city's VR-based panoramic promotional video released in Europe in 2016. As a brand ambassador for Chengdu, PANDA keeps the public up to date in real time with factual news on the city's latest real estate developments, technology and innovation as well as economy and culture from a multi-faceted and novel viewpoint.

Over recent years, Chengdu has achieved remarkable results in promoting its image with in-depth reports on the city's transformation into Western China's most important regional hub and in its becoming the destination for both domestic and foreign businesses seeking to establish a presence in that part of the country as well as being an active participant in the government's One Belt, One Road Initiative.

The giant panda, hot pot, Sichuan Opera and Sichuan bianlian, or Face-Changing opera, are just a few of the city's icons that are making Chengdu increasingly recognized around the world, and with the recognition, the city's government is paying more attention to the city's environment as well as economic and urban development. As a result, Chengdu is attracting an increasing number of visitors from the four corners of the globe.

