ChenMed Adds Established Community Practice to Serve More Seniors in Columbus

With more than 80 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

Dr. Kistler is a joy to work with. We look forward to serving his patients at our Dedicated West Broad medical center.

"As we acquire more primary practices in the Columbus area with Medicare Advantage panels, we will continue to increase the number of seniors to whom we provide access to our affordable, VIP-care," said Paul Hicks, M.D., chief medical officer for the Dedicated Columbus market. "Dr. Kistler is a joy to work with. He knows and loves his patients, and they love him right back. We look forward to serving them at our Dedicated West Broad medical center."



ChenMed operates three Dedicated Senior Medical Centers, in partnership with Ohio Health, in the greater Columbus area. The centers are located in the Morse Road, West Broad and Whitehall neighborhoods. Elsewhere in Ohio, there are six additional Dedicated Senior Medical Centers located in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

"I'm extremely impressed by the VIP treatment Dedicated provides seniors and by all the services that cater to patients, such as free transportation and an on-site medication dispensary," noted Dr. Kistler. "Dedicated also provides its doctors with a fantastic work-life balance, something I'm looking forward to enjoying after all the years in private practice on my own."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits and 30 to 50 percent reductions of inpatient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

SOURCE ChenMed

Related Links

http://ChenMed.com

