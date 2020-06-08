Chennai's Leading Rheumatologist, Dr. Viswanath Kaushik, Wins the 2020 Three Best Rated® Award

CHENNAI, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Viswanath Kaushik recently was awarded as one of the top-rated Rheumatologists in Chennai by Three Best Rated®, a multi-national ranking website.

He is the only Rheumatologist in Chennai with full international accreditation and experience as a substantive Consultant Rheumatologist from the U.K. And Three Best Rated® had the opportunity to sit with him and talk about his journey.

Dr. Viswanath Kaushik

His early days:

After graduating in 1995, Dr. Kaushik went to England for further training and specialization. He completed his training in internal medicine at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Birmingham. He then moved to Royal Liverpool University Hospital for further specialization and accreditation in Rheumatology.

He worked as a Consultant in Rheumatology from 2005 to 2012 at Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim Hospital, United Kingdom. During that time, he did several publications and presentations in national and international journals.

In 2011, Dr. Kaushik got the Health-care Champion award from the now Ex-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May. He feels that recognition and appreciation are far more important than fame and money. He believes that if a person works hard to give a good service and to stand apart from the crowd, then recognition will find its way to them.

About Rheumatology:

"So this is only arthritis, not 'Rheumatology'"

He hears the above statement almost every day. "The above statement always gets me wondering how to get the message across to the millions of people out there? "Rheumatology" is not a diagnosis but the study of rheumatism (pain in the muscles and joints), arthritis, and other disorders of the joints, muscles, and ligaments," Dr. Kaushik explains.

"Recently, I read an article in the newspaper that there are not enough Rheumatologists in the city to cater to the growing demands in this field. Although based on the statistical doctor-patient ratio, this may be true, the more important aspect would be to improve patient awareness in this area," he says.

"There are a number of types of arthritis affecting all age groups. There are different therapies available for managing these problems. Hence your Rheumatologist would be able to tailor the right management approach for that particular type of arthritis," he further explains.

Thanks to the advancements in treatments, it is now possible to map the inflammatory cascade to the molecular level, to create targeted therapies that can potentially switch off the pathway that causes arthritis. Thus, we are coming closer to almost finding a cure for arthritis.

Dr. Kaushik consults at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai, in the mornings between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. He also owns a clinic in Nungambakkam, where he meets the patients from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.

