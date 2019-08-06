Cherish Bath and Body Introduces the Oli Botanica Collection

LOMPOC, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherish Bath and Body, an independent formulator of natural skincare, body and bath products recently announced the launch of its plant-based Oli Botanica Collection. Featuring 12 new products for both skin and hair, the collection is available exclusively online at cherishbathandbody.com.

"My goal in formulating the Oli Botanica Collection is to infuse our company values of wellness and self-love into safe, vegan, and cruelty-free products that are effective and affordable," said Rebekah Welch, founder and CEO of Cherish Bath and Body. "We have extensively researched and ethically sourced the finest, naturally derived botanical ingredients such as Prickly Pear Oil, Chia Seed Oil, and Blue Tansy, to use in proprietary formulas that brighten, revitalize, and renew our client's skin."

Each ingredient in the Oli Botanica Collection has been deliberately selected to address a specific skincare need. Some of these include:

Prickly Pear Oil: This trendy oil delivers powerful results. It is extremely rich in natural antioxidant vitamin E which protects the skin from environmental stressors and is known for reducing the appearance of fine lines. Vitamins C and K help prevent premature wrinkle formation, lessen dark under-eye circles, calms redness, and brightens and evens out the complexion. Effective on mature skin. Found in Prickly Pear Oil and Nuovo Rejuvenating Serum.

Hazelnut Oil: Loaded with vitamins A, B and E, this lightweight, fast-absorbing oil moisturizes, nourishes, softens and smooths the skin, encourages skin cell regeneration, and prevents dehydration. Excellent oil for clients with all skin types. Found in Dolce Hydrating Serum, Nuovo Rejuvenating Serum, and Illuminare Botanical Hair Oil.

Blue Tansy: The beautiful blue color not only looks good in the bottle but it is full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, used to calm and heal the skin. Excellent for red, irritated, and fragile skin. Found in Acqua Cielo Nourishing Facial Serum.

Chia Seed Oil: High in Omega 3 fatty acids which are powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients. It is proven to improve moisture retention, relieve irritation, and dryness. Excellent for people suffering from eczema and other dry skin conditions. Added benefits include a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and an increase in smoothness and suppleness. Found in Nuovo Rejuvenating Serum and Fresco Facial Cleansing Oil.

Products in the Oli Botanica Collection run from $20 - $165. Members of Club Cherish, the company VIP email list receive a 20% discount on all purchases. Those who join Club Cherish also receive sneak peeks of new products, special sales and exclusive discounts available only to members. To learn more about Cherish Bath and Body, visit cherishbathandbody.com or follow Cherish Bath and Body on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Cherish Bath and Body

Cherish Bath and Body was founded in 2015 with the intent to create high-quality, luxury, natural beauty and personal care products for both women and men. Incorporating organic plant-based ingredients into their natural products, Cherish Bath and Body offers an array of innovative skin, hair, and bath lines that are free from harsh, synthetic, or undesirable ingredients. To find out more about Cherish Bath and Body visit cherishbathandbody.com or follow Cherish Bath and Body on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

