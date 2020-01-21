Cherre and AirDNA Announce Partnership to Incorporate Short-Term Vacation Rental Data into Cherre's Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre, the NYC-based real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with AirDNA, the industry's leading provider of short-term rental data. In this partnership, Cherre will integrate AirDNA's short-term rental market data into its platform, enabling mutual customers to seamlessly connect vacation rental data and analytics with third-party and public data to fuel real estate decision making.

AirDNA's short-term rental data provides valuable insights into the performance of over 10+ million vacation rental listings in 80,000 markets globally. AirDNA empowers property managers, real estate investors, tourism boards and more, to capitalize on the explosive growth of short-term rentals. Combined with Cherre's existing 315k datasets and billions of connected data points, this partnership will provide mutual customers with a platform to integrate and analyze short-term rental data in conjunction with a wide range of available real estate data.

"At AirDNA we often have clients who need our data and would love to work with us, but they don't have the expertise or capacity to ingest and analyze large data sets," said Sarah DuPre, Sales Director at AirDNA. "Our partnership with Cherre puts AirDNA insights at our clients' fingertips and allows them to analyze the short-term rental market alongside third-party data such as prices, crime statistics, POI and more."

Cherre's award-winning AI platform connects disparate real estate data feeds to a single source of truth, empowering users to immediately extract meaningful investment and operational insights.

"Cherre's platform is widely recognized as having the industry's most extensive real estate knowledge graph with granular, actionable information," said Steve Coutts, VP of Sales and Data Partnerships at Cherre. "Incorporating AirDNA's comprehensive coverage of the vacation rental market into the Cherre platform will provide mutual customers specializing in the residential, multi-family and hospitality sectors with deeper insight into asset revenue potential and valuation."

About AirDNA

AirDNA turns industry-savvy, short-term rental data into strategic, actionable analytics. As the world's leading provider of short-term vacation rental data and analytics, we track the daily performance of over 10 million listings in 80,000 markets globally on Airbnb, HomeAway, and more. Vacation rental hosts, property managers, hoteliers, and real estate investors all rely on AirDNA's vacation rental insights to optimize their listings, find lucrative properties, and outperform the competition.

About Cherre

Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

