Cherre and AllTheRooms Announce Partnership to Integrate Accommodations Data into Real Estate Data Platform

AllTheRooms combines the world's most comprehensive and accurate short-term rental database with the world's largest short-term rental search engine, creating the ultimate resource for short-term rental hosts to get bookings, analytics, and other tools at affordable prices. AllTheRooms helps vacation rental owners, investors, property managers, tourism boards, hotels and more, understand and monitor the short-term rental market, benchmark properties, analyze historical trends, and make more informed decisions.

"Partnering with Cherre allows mutual clients to gain access to AllTheRooms Analytics' best-in-class, short-term rental market insights and analytics," said Joseph DiTomaso, CEO of AllTheRooms. "Incorporating data alongside the huge number of datasets Cherre has in their award-winning platform provides an advanced solution for a wide variety of real estate applications."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single-source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"Short-term rental market data is critical to our hospitality and multi-family customers as it provides a comprehensive view of what's happening in the market," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO of Cherre. "This partnership with AllTheRooms will enable mutual customers to seamlessly connect short-term accommodations data into Cherre's platform for real estate decision making."

About AllTheRooms Analytics

AllTheRooms Analytics is the leading provider of short-term rental and Airbnb data and analytics. As a recognized authority on vacation rental markets, we track the performance of over 12 million properties across more than 200,000 global markets on Airbnb and Vrbo and combine it with data directly sourced from vacation rental hosts. Our data and analytics provide actionable insights to vacation rental hosts and the property management, hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors.

About Cherre

Cherre provides investors, insurers, real estate advisors, and other large enterprises with a platform to collect, resolve, and augment real estate data from hundreds of thousands of public, private, and internal sources. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

