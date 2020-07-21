Cherre and Rental Beast Announce Partnership to Integrate National Rental Listings into Real Estate Data Platform

Rental Beast is a SaaS platform that simplifies the rental market and empowers brokerages and agents with powerful productivity tools and the nation's most comprehensive rental database. By offering real estate professionals access to more than eight million off-MLS rental properties, Rental Beast is the source of truth for rental market data.

"Rental Beast seeks to bring unparalleled transparency to the rental market, and we're very excited to join forces with Cherre to provide businesses with the most accurate, comprehensive housing data available," said Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast. "Together, Rental Beast and Cherre allow businesses to get the full picture of the market—from individual homes, to mom-and-pop rentals and multifamily properties. We believe this partnership will offer tremendous value to all data consumers."

Cherre, the leader in real estate data and insight, connects decision makers to accurate property and market information, helping them make faster, smarter decisions. With Cherre, customers can evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs.

"Rental listings are an important aspect of overall housing data," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. "By partnering with Rental Beast, mutual customers will be able to easily analyze rental data alongside other key datasets to evaluate markets and properties, and to make more strategic decisions."

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is an end-to-end SaaS platform empowering real estate professionals with powerful productivity tools and the nation's most comprehensive database of over eight million off-MLS rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

Rental Best Media Contact

Michael Carlson

michael(dot)carlson(at)rentalbeast(dot)com

Cherre Media Contact

Kira Swain

kira(at)cherre(dot)com

SOURCE Cherre

Related Links

https://www.cherre.com

