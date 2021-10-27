Cherre and Trepp Announce Partnership, Integrate Innovative CRE Income Statement Data into Real Estate Data Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data and analytics platform, today announced a new data partnership with Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. This partnership enables mutual customers to seamlessly incorporate Trepp's extensive property-level financial data and analytics into their Cherre warehouse for deeper insights, as well as gain exclusive access to Trepp's unique CRE Income Statement Data through Cherre Lightning Connections.

Trepp's CRE Income Statement Data is integrated into Cherre's asset management dashboards for mutual customers, empowering users to better benchmark properties and markets as part of their building and investment strategies. This first-of-its-kind data can be broken down by state and MSA level, and by various property types, including mixed-use, office, lodging, retail, multifamily and industrial. Users have visibility into both income side data (rental income, potential rent, and other income, such as parking) and expense side data (taxes, insurance, operating expenses, and more).

These metrics give users a comprehensive view of how well, or poorly, their properties are performing at the aggregated level. Building owners, and asset managers targeting new properties, can use this data to quickly benchmark the operational performance of properties and identify opportunities to optimize performance and NOI, driving a higher overall ROI.

"We are excited to partner with Cherre to offer this unique dataset to the CRE market," said Joe McBride, Head of CRE Finance at Trepp. "Leveraging granular income statement information from CRE properties allows us to offer insights into underwriting, benchmarking, and trend analysis at the market and property type level. Layering this into Cherre's platform further enhances the value it can bring to critical CRE workflows."

"Trepp is the industry standard for transactional intelligence," said Steve Coutts, Head of Sales and Data Partnerships at Cherre. "Partnering with Trepp to seamlessly connect their CRE Income Statement Data will provide mutual customers the ability to easily incorporate unparalleled property income and expense information into their Cherre platform for deeper analysis and quicker decision-making."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

