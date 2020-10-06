Cherre Collaborates with First American DataTree to Provide Comprehensive Property Information in Real Estate Data Platform

First American DataTree LLC , a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive data solutions to real estate and mortgage-related businesses. Together with First American's broader capabilities, DataTree serves as a single source for data and analytics for property and home equity research, risk mitigation and verification, and actionable reports and document images that help bring clarity and insight to business decisions. In addition to ownership, encumbrance and market information, Cherre customers can now discover real time property tax, HOA data and other valuable information not available in other property reports on the market.

"DataTree offers an unparalleled variety of datasets in the real estate industry," said Grant Wood, vice president at Cherre. "Collaborating with DataTree will enable Cherre customers to connect and explore unique datasets alongside other core real estate data for deeper insights and more strategic decision making."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"This solution serves the modern real estate professionals who value data quality, coverage, currency, and completeness to fuel their business. They can now access new, highly qualified data insights across a variety of stages in the homeownership and mortgage life cycles, boosting the efficiency of their budgets, and providing them a competitive advantage," said Matt Key, sales director, First American DataTree. "We've combined the unrivaled depth and breadth of First American data assets with Cherre's like-minded commitment to customer service to deliver higher quality. Our customers can go to market at greater speed and with greater confidence."

First American DataTree LLC, is a national provider of property data and document images to mortgage and real estate-related businesses. With a repository of nearly 7 billion document images, First American DataTree delivers the data, property reports and document images that help bring clarity and insight to business decisions; and is committed to be the most trusted source for nationwide real estate data. More information about the company can be found at www.datatree.com .

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

