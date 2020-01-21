Cherry Creek Mortgage Company And Arch Mortgage Insurance Company Team Up For Community Heroes Mortgage Program

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company and Arch Mortgage Insurance Company announced the Community Heroes mortgage program to help make home ownership a reality for the individuals who make a difference throughout Colorado every day.

The program supports employees in police and fire departments, those who work in private or public educational institutions, nurses (including certified nursing assistants), emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and active or former military personnel. With low down payment options, community heroes can buy a home for less money out-of-pocket. Home buyers can also use gifts and grants to help fund their down payment and closing costs, and the program offers lower mortgage insurance requirements than similar loan programs. Also supporting this program is Colorado-based Bellco Credit Union.

"We're grateful for Bellco and Arch's partnership on this program, and we look forward to helping our hometown heroes realize their home ownership dreams," said Matt Garlinghouse, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets at Cherry Creek Mortgage Company.

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company, Bellco Credit Union, and Arch Mortgage Insurance Company recognized the opportunity to create a mortgage product dedicated specifically to community heroes and collaborated to launch this unique program. Eligible home buyers do need to join Bellco Credit Union to take advantage of the Community Heroes program.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 32-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with more than $5.0 billion in assets and 25 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including mortgages, auto loans and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 330,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings, and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Twitter. Bellco is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI's flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Duggan

mduggan@ccmclending.com

SOURCE Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Related Links

http://www.cherrycreekmortgage.com

