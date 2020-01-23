Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Announces New, Innovative Space For Its Dallas-Fort Worth Branch

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company announced the grand opening of its new Dallas-Fort Worth office. The new office is designed to foster an open, welcoming environment for partners and clients.

The office includes a co-working space for real estate agents, clients, and title companies, allowing deeper collaboration between the Cherry Creek Mortgage (CCMC) team and its network of industry partners. The branch also includes state-of-the-art conference rooms, as well as areas for the CCMC team to work and relax in a spacious environment that celebrates home ownership. In addition, an indoor/outdoor patio serves as a unique extension to the large training room. Take a video tour of the new space here.

"Our new space isn't just an upgraded office; it's the place we come every day to make a difference for our clients and partners. The office reflects our passion for what we do, and we're excited to share the space with our valued local network," said Joe New, a CCMC Branch Manager. New, along with Branch Managers Jefferson Aldredge, Todd Nunis, and Tony McDaniel, has served the DFW market for over 18 years.

With a continued commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth community and an ongoing passion for supporting CCMC's partners, the new office is another great opportunity for Cherry Creek Mortgage to support home buyers, home owners, and real estate industry partners.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

