Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's Smart Close™ Provides A Safer and More Efficient Closing Process

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company announced that it now offers a new flexible and efficient closing experience for its customers called Smart Close™. The Smart Close™ process allows consumers to review closing documents early and sign the majority of them electronically.

Smart Close™ provides the consumer with more choice and flexibility resulting in a more convenient closing experience. With Smart Close™, borrowers receive and review closing documents electronically prior to closing day. On the day of closing, the borrower electronically signs most of the closing documents remotely, eliminating the need to sign non-notarized documents in person.

"With the current global situation and concern surrounding face-to-face settings, it was necessary to find tech-driven solutions that would meet our borrowers' needs," said Mike Hole, Chief Information Officer at Cherry Creek Mortgage Company. "Our advanced technology platform allows us to seamlessly digitize a significant portion of what would traditionally take place in person at the closing table."

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company recognizes the need to bring the closing process online and provide a safer and more expedient closing experience for borrowers. Smart Close™ is a valuable addition to the company's product portfolio and will benefit consumers both now and after social distancing mandates are relaxed.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Cherry Creek Mortgage Company Co., Inc. NMLS #3001 has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com .

Media Contact:

Kim Holliday

[email protected]

SOURCE Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

Related Links

http://www.cherrycreekmortgage.com

