Cherry Hill Programs Launches "Create Holiday Magic" Providing Children Unique Customized Experiences With Santa Amid Pandemic This Christmas

This V.I.P. package also includes a premium holiday traditions gift box, unlimited access to photos with Santa, unlimited access to pet photos with Santa, on-demand video storytime with Santa, a letter from Mrs. Claus and her secret cookie recipe kit, and much more. Additional, lower-tiered, experience packages are also available for purchase starting at $9.99. CHP also offers two free trials this year, guests have access to try My Photo with Santa and Pet Photo with Santa for free or upgrade to a premium license for unlimited photo uploads and downloads along with access to a full library of adorable holiday backgrounds, frames and stickers. Both are available to share across social media and are printable at no extra cost. All packages are currently available to purchase via www.createholidaymagic.com .

"At Cherry Hill Programs, we won't let the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic stop Christmas for millions of families nationwide or stand in the way of their traditions," said Matt Windt, chief marketing officer at Cherry Hill Programs. "So we've been working incredibly hard to create the same magical, and memorable holiday experience with Santa that consumers are accustomed to getting from CHP. 'Create Holiday Magic' gives families security and comfort in knowing they can still provide their children with a more than memorable Christmas that will keep its magic alive for them. In addition to the opportunity to visit Santa in-person at 700 shopping centers and malls this year, Create Holiday Magic is a virtual option to ensure every family that wants to visit Santa is able to enjoy the tradition."

With more than 10,000 bookable hours and over 1,300 Santas available for personal and customized online experiences, grandparents who still have yet to meet their newborn grandchildren and will likely miss their first Christmas, as well as parents, sons, and daughters who haven't seen each other in seven months but won't get on a plane for fear of COVID-19, will not only be able to connect as best they can, but will also have everything they need to create one of the happiest and most memorable Christmas they'll ever have. Through this first of its kind program, CHP is making sure this pandemic does not get in the way of holding on to family holiday traditions.

CHP's holiday packages are available through Dec. 24, 2020, and can be scheduled in fifteen-minute increments, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 p.m EST.

Cherry Hill Programs (CHP) delivers unforgettable memories, captured with high-resolution digital images that our guests cherish year after year. In partnership with famous landmarks, attractions, signature shopping centers, and hotel destinations across North America, Cherry Hill Programs delivers millions of magical experiences annually with iconic backdrops and cityscapes as well as authentic Santas and Easter Bunnies for the young and young-at-heart. Cherry Hill Programs is the industry-leader in experiential photography, operating holiday experiences in over 800 venues across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico during the Christmas and Easter seasons, while Photogenic, the souvenir division of Cherry Hill Programs, delivers iconic souvenir experiences in dozens of popular U.S. tourist destinations and landmarks year-round. Through a proprietary combination of appointment setting software, digital camera technology, point of sale equipment, and digital delivery platform as well as a nationwide network of holiday characters, recruiters, field managers, IT, and logistics professionals, our mission simply stated is: Delivering a magical experience—every time.



