CherryRoad Technologies Inc. Acquires Superb Internet

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of enterprise software and digital technology solutions, today announced it has acquired Superb Internet Corp., a leading provider of cloud hosting and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) services to global clients, worldwide. Founded in 1996, Superb was the first provider to deliver commercial, name-based virtual hosting and rapidly pioneered the first commercially available Virtual Private Server (VPS) service, which is the predecessor of today's Cloud services.

Operating within multiple data centers built to the Tier 3 uptime standard with a high-availability, coast-to-coast IP backbone, Superb offers an array of IaaS hosting solutions including: cloud hosting; dedicated servers; shared hosting; domain registration; co-location; along with a global content delivery network.

"Our clients ask that we help them meet the evolving challenges of digital transformation. Expanding our capabilities by partnering with Superb Internet allows us to deliver a truly unique approach to how clients build, host, implement, integrate, secure, store, access, and manage all things cloud related," said Jeremy Gulban, CherryRoad Chief Executive Officer. "Our combined strengths perfectly complement each other, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the Superb team to the CherryRoad family."

"Superb's unique combination of technology and services not only mitigates risk, but improves the reliability, performance, security, and speed of cloud and internet infrastructure. These are all top concerns for clients who wish to operate in the cloud, and already have or anticipate having multiple cloud environments," said Haralds Jass, Founder and President of Superb. "We are excited to bring our enterprise-level comprehensive array of cloud IaaS hosting solutions to the CherryRoad public sector client base."

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their digital transformation initiatives, including on-premise ERP, cloud-based applications, business intelligence solutions, process optimization, managed services, and change management consulting. Throughout our 35-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. A global business Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About Superb Internet

Superb Internet Corporation is an enterprise-grade cloud-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider with data centers across the U.S. and a coast-to-coast IP backbone. Superb provides a comprehensive range of services, from domain registration and web-site hosting, through colocation, bandwidth, dedicated servers, and scalable, highly flexible cloud hosting. Superb delivers the highest levels of secure & compliant hosting services, under an industry-leading 100% uptime, 5-minute support response time, low latency and zero packet loss Service Level Agreement (SLA), guaranteeing every aspect of the service experience.

Since 1996, Superb has continually pushed the envelope of innovation by designing and building its world-renowned mission critical hosting services for a global marketplace, including a number of industry firsts.

For more information, please visit www.superb.net.

