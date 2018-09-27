CherryRoad Wins Oracle Excellence Award For The 2018 Specialized Partner Of The Year - Public Sector Innovation Partner Of The Year - North America.

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of enterprise software and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has been awarded Oracle's prestigious 2018 Partner of the Year award for their innovations in the Public Sector, specifically the K-12 market.

The award was presented to CherryRoad at the annual Oracle OpenWorld Awards Ceremony held on Tuesday, October 23rd, in San Francisco, CA. The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year encourages innovation by OPN members, using Oracle's products and technologies to create value for clients. The accolade reflects CherryRoad's success in adopting OPN's specialized, client-centric approach in delivering enterprise level cloud-based products and implementation solutions to the Public Sector.

"CherryRoad is truly honored to be recognized by Oracle with this prestigious award," stated Steve Lange, President and COO. "We are extremely proud of the outstanding results our customers achieve through Oracle's innovative technology and the positive influence CherryRoad continues to have on the public sector."

"Oracle, in collaboration with CherryRoad, is at the epicenter of helping public sector organizations realize their vision of modernization," stated Dennis Morgan, Group Vice President, Public Sector Channels Sales, Oracle. "We are dedicated to helping our customers succeed in the Cloud landscape – to ensure that they realize true business modernization through the best SaaS options available, today".

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell, and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base, and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners/index.html.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cherryroad.com

