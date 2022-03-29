Cherrystone Auctions Realizes $1.2 Million in Public Auction

News provided by

Cherrystone Auctions

Mar 29, 2022, 08:44 ET

Cherrystone Auctions, a New Jersey based auction house specializing in rare stamps and postal history of the world, recently concluded its March 8-9, 2022 sale of Philatelic Rarities.

TEANECK, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrystone Auctions, a world-renowned philatelic auction house based in Teaneck, NJ, held their latest public auction on March 8-9, 2022. The auction contained over 1,300 lots and featured more than 500 bidders from countries around the world. The total realization of the auction was $1.2 million.

Continue Reading
Lot #102, United States 1902 4-cent brown, imperforate, Schermack type III, only 40 recorded examples, which sold for $31,050 including 15% buyers premium.
Lot #102, United States 1902 4-cent brown, imperforate, Schermack type III, only 40 recorded examples, which sold for $31,050 including 15% buyers premium.
Lot #757, an India 1854 1a dull red, die II, sheet of 96 with most of the marginal inscriptions intact on all sides, which also brought $31,050, including buyers premium.
Lot #757, an India 1854 1a dull red, die II, sheet of 96 with most of the marginal inscriptions intact on all sides, which also brought $31,050, including buyers premium.

Some of the highlights include Lot #102, United States 1902 4-cent brown, imperforate, Schermack type III, only 40 recorded examples, which sold for $31,050 including 15% buyers premium. Another rarity was Lot #757, an India 1854 1a dull red, die II, sheet of 96 with most of the marginal inscriptions intact on all sides, which also brought $31,050, including buyers premium.

Cherrystone's next auction featuring Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World will be held on May 3-4, 2022.

Cherrystone Auctions is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Their frequently held public auctions feature the widest selection of philatelic material in the world, with a focus on rarity and exceptional quality.

Cherrystone Auctions
300 Frank W. Burr Blvd.
Teaneck, NJ 07666
USA

Email: [email protected]  
Phone: 212-977-7734
Web: www.cherrystoneauctions.com

SOURCE Cherrystone Auctions

Also from this source

Cherrystone Auctions to Hold Public Auction of Rare Stamps and...

Cherrystone Auctions to Attend London 2022 International Stamp...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics