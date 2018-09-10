Cherryvale Farms Expands Beyond Baking Aisle; Introduces Love It!® Whole Grain Snack Bars

Cherryvale Farms Love It! bars are plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free and free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors. With fresh-baked taste and whole grain goodness, Cherryvale Farms Love It! bars are perfect for breakfast, dessert, snacks and lunchboxes.

"As a pioneer in plant-based baking, we are continually looking for new and innovative ways to meet the needs of consumers, and Love It! bars are a natural evolution for the brand," said Cherryvale Farms CEO Lindsey Rosenberg. "We are excited to take this first step outside the baking aisle to offer bars with a delicious fresh-baked taste so fans of our baking mixes can now enjoy that same experience in a ready-to-eat snack."

Cherryvale Farms Love It! bars are available at CherryvaleFarms.com, Amazon.com and will be available nationwide in select Smart & Final locations and other retailers starting in October.

About Cherryvale Farms



Cherryvale Farms is a family business, founded by a daughter-father team who drew inspiration from their own small farm in Santa Cruz, California to create delicious baking mixes everyone can enjoy at home. The first Cherryvale Farms products, Everything But The…™ baking mixes, were created so home cooks can whip up delicious, easy homemade baked goods – with a focus on fruit, vegetables and nuts - in minutes. Today, the company offers three product lines, including Instant Indulgence® microwave mug cake mixes and Love It!® Whole Grain Snack Bars. Cherryvale Farms products are plant-based, non-GMO, egg-free, dairy-free and proudly free of any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Cherryvale Farms baking mixes and mug cake mixes are also nut-free and made in a peanut-free facility, making them an excellent option for those managing food allergies or intolerances. Available in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide, the company is focused on offering innovative plant-based foods that make life just a little bit sweeter.

