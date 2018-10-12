Cheryl Besaw and Suzanne Weeden of Spectrum Investment Advisors Named to the 2018 NAPA Top Women Advisors

MEQUON, Wis., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, in Mequon, Wisconsin, is proud to announce that Cheryl Besaw, Vice President and Partner for the firm, and Suzanne Weeden, Relationship Manager for the firm, have been named to The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) 2018 list of Top Women Advisors. The list recognizes the growing number of women who are making significant contributions to the retirement industry. For more information about Cheryl and Sue, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"We are pleased and proud to be able to once again acknowledge the fine and important work that these individuals have done to help provide a better retirement for their clients, employers and individual retirement savers alike," said Nevin E. Adams, Chief Communications Officer of the America Retirement Association and Editor-In-Chief of NAPA-Net.

Of the 500 nominations and roughly 15,000 votes, 115 advisors were selected in three categories: Captains, All-Stars and Rising Stars. Cheryl was one of 50 selected in the Captains category, for those who are partners of a firm, and Sue was one of 50 in the All Stars category. Nominees were asked to respond to a series of questions, both quantitative and qualitative about their experience and practice. Those anonymized questionnaires were then reviewed by a blue-ribbon panel of judges who, over the course of several weeks, selected the women honored in their categories.

According to Jim Marshall, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors, "Both Cheryl and Sue are longtime associates at Spectrum, who share our passion for this company and our customers. They love what they do."

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About NAPA

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA, part of the American Retirement Association, is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. For more information visit napa-net.org.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors

Related Links

spectruminvestor.com

