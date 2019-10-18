Cheryl M. Heyden, ACSW, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl M. Heyden, ACSW, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Social Work as the Associate Executive Director at Maryville Academy.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Maryville Academy services children in crisis by providing treatment, protection, and guidance to those who have been abused or neglected. Offering services in residential care, mental health treatment, healthcare, family support, education, and youth development, Maryville Academy maintains an excellent reputation of providing compassionate care to those requiring their services.

Amassing over 43 years of experience in her field, Ms. Heyden boasts longevity with the Maryville Academy. She joined in 1976 and held a variety of positions within the organization. In the past, she has served as a live-in parent at the girls' home and supervisor of the girls' diagnostic unit at Maryville Academy. Ms. Heyden has also been the assistant community director of multi-staff programs and the program director for the Des Plaines Campus and group homes. In 2000, she was named human resources director of Maryville Academy and served in that capacity until 2002. With expertise in strategic planning, communication, listening, and leadership, Ms. Heyden's dedication to the field and high-risk children is unmatched.



Ms. Heyden earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Elmhurst College. She went on to obtain her Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois, Jane Adams School of Social Work.

In her free time, Ms. Heyden enjoys reading books of all genres.

For more information please visit https://www.maryvilleacademy.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

