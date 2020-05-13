Cheryl Nelson Shares Her Home Essentials and Preparedness Tips With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As much of the nation is under quarantine, sheltering in place provides unique challenges. Cheryl Nelson is providing top home essentials and preparedness tips for staying at home. Cheryl is a meteorologist and preparedness expert.

DEVICE THAT MAKES STAYING AT HOME EASIER

Meteorologist and certified Instructor Cheryl Nelson shares tips for making staying at home during quarantine easier.

Staying at home means more housekeeping; let technology help. The iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum helps take some of the work out of working from home. Its patented dual multi-surface rubber brushes pull in dirt, debris, and pet hair from wherever it hides, while a high-efficiency filter captures 99% of pollen, mold, dust mites, and cat and dog allergens. The Roomba i7 features Imprint Smart Mapping, so it knows the kitchen from the living room, allowing total control over which rooms are cleaned and when. Using the companion app, customizable Keep Out Zones can be created. The Roomba i7 is also compatible with voice command devices for hand-free cleaning. For more information, visit www.iRobot.com.

TIME AT HOME WITH PETS

With so many pet owners finding themselves at home spending unprecedented amounts of time with their pets, many are having to find new ways to manage the allergens in their homes, especially those with cats and cat allergen sensitivities. There are many ways to manage cat allergens, but not all are totally effective, and cat owners are looking for better options. Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is a revolutionary new cat food that has been shown to reduce the allergens in cat hair and dander in as little as three weeks when fed daily. For more information, visit www.purina.com.

MAKE AT-HOME LEARNING FUN

Making learning fun is key. Carson Dellosa Education, one of the nation's leading educational providers, recently launched the Disney Learning collection, which brings motivation to young learners with the help of some Disney magic! Children will practice essential skills through fun, engaging activities alongside some of their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. The collection features a range of workbooks and flashcards for children ages 3+. Find them at CarsonDellosa.com, all for under $13.

OTHER STAY-AT-HOME ESSENTIALS

For many, sleep has decreased and screen time has increased. Objective's Fast Asleep sleep chocolates, made with calming GABA and relaxing Saffron help people to stay sound asleep all night. Take one 30-60 minutes before bed for improved, quality sleep. And between TV binging and non-stop video calls, Eye Shield protects eyes from the inside out. The dissolvable powder protects from too much blue light and helps relieve eye strain. Simply mix into water or juice once a day. These products are available on objectivewellness.com and get 25% off and free shipping with the code HOME.

