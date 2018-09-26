Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information
07:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.
|
4.50%
|
5%
|
5.75%
|
5.75% (Series A)
|
NYSE Symbol
|
CHK Pr D
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Date of Original Issue
|
September 14, 2005
|
November 8, 2005
|
May 17, 2010
|
May 17, 2010
|
Registered CUSIP
|
165167842
|
165167826
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
144A CUSIP
|
N/A
|
165167834
|
165167776
|
165167784
|
RegS CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
U16450204
|
U16450113
|
Clean (no legends) CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
Par Value per Share
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
Shares Outstanding
|
2,558,900
|
1,810,667
|
770,528
|
463,363
|
Liquidation Preference per Share
|
$100
|
$100
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Record Date
|
December 1, 2018
|
November 1, 2018
|
November 1, 2018
|
November 1, 2018
|
Payment Date
|
December 15, 2018
|
November 15, 2018
|
November 15, 2018
|
November 15, 2018
|
Amount per Share
|
$1.125
|
$1.25
|
$14.375
|
$14.375
Chesapeake will release its 2018 third quarter operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 334-323-0522 or toll-free 855-719-5012. The passcode for the call is 6144830. The number to access the conference call replay is 719-457-0820 or toll-free 888-203-1112 and the passcode for the replay is 6144830. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States. The company also owns an oil and natural gas marketing business.
|
INVESTOR CONTACT:
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Brad Sylvester, CFA
(405) 935-8870
ir@chk.com
|
Gordon Pennoyer
(405) 935-8878
media@chk.com
|
6100 North Western Avenue
P.O. Box 18496
Oklahoma City, OK 73154
SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation
Share this article