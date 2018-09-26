Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

07:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.

4.50%

5%

5.75%

5.75% (Series A)

NYSE Symbol

CHK Pr D

N/A

N/A

N/A

Date of Original Issue

September 14, 2005

November 8, 2005

May 17, 2010

May 17, 2010

Registered CUSIP

165167842

165167826

165167768

165167750

144A CUSIP

N/A

165167834

165167776

165167784

RegS CUSIP

N/A

N/A

U16450204

U16450113

Clean (no legends) CUSIP

N/A

N/A

165167768

165167750

Par Value per Share

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

Shares Outstanding

2,558,900

1,810,667

770,528

463,363

Liquidation Preference per Share

$100

$100

$1,000

$1,000

Record Date

December 1, 2018

November 1, 2018

November 1, 2018

November 1, 2018

Payment Date

December 15, 2018

November 15, 2018

November 15, 2018

November 15, 2018

Amount per Share

$1.125

$1.25

$14.375

$14.375

Chesapeake will release its 2018 third quarter operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 334-323-0522 or toll-free 855-719-5012. The passcode for the call is 6144830. The number to access the conference call replay is 719-457-0820 or toll-free 888-203-1112 and the passcode for the replay is 6144830. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States. The company also owns an oil and natural gas marketing business.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Brad Sylvester, CFA

(405) 935-8870

ir@chk.com

Gordon Pennoyer

(405) 935-8878

media@chk.com

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

