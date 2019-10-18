Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.



4.50% 5% 5.75% 5.75% (Series A) NYSE Symbol CHK Pr D N/A N/A N/A Date of Original Issue September 14, 2005 November 8, 2005 May 17, 2010 May 17, 2010 Registered CUSIP 165167842 165167826 165167768 165167750 144A CUSIP N/A 165167834 165167776 165167784 RegS CUSIP N/A N/A U16450204 U16450113 Clean (no legends) CUSIP N/A N/A 165167768 165167750 Par Value per Share $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Shares Outstanding 2,558,900 1,810,667 770,528 423,363 Liquidation Preference per Share $100 $100 $1,000 $1,000 Record Date December 1, 2019 November 1, 2019 November 1, 2019 November 1, 2019 Payment Date December 15, 2019 November 15, 2019 November 15, 2019 November 15, 2019 Amount per Share $1.125 $1.25 $14.375 $14.375

Chesapeake will release its 2019 third quarter operational and financial results before market open on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is toll-free 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2440889. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.







INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION Brad Sylvester, CFA (405) 935-8870 ir@chk.com Gordon Pennoyer (405) 935-8878 media@chk.com 6100 North Western Avenue P.O. Box 18496 Oklahoma City, OK 73154

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.chk.com

