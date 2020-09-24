Chesapeake Urology Welcomes Three New Physicians, Expanding Specialty Services in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery Counties and Baltimore City

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, recently welcomed three new physicians to its growing team of specialists and general urologists. The addition of David A. Levy, M.D., Devang Sharma, M.D., and Katherine Smentkowski, M.D., continues to expand Chesapeake Urology's reach into specialties such as prostate cancer, men's sexual and reproductive medicine, reconstructive surgery, as well as general urology.

David A. Levy, M.D. is a recognized expert in prostate cryosurgery, an outpatient curative prostate cancer procedure that he has been performing for the past 15 years. He has published numerous peer-reviewed manuscripts on prostate cryosurgery detailing patient selection criteria, procedure-related side effects and outcomes analyses, as well as the definition of treatment success for the procedure for patients with newly diagnosed prostate cancer and those treated for recurrence following failed radiation therapy.

Dr. Levy also has substantial experience in prostate cancer nutrition and directed a Prostate Cancer Nutrition Genetics Clinic in Cleveland where he treated more than 450 prostate cancer patients in a non-operative manner over the past six years.

He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1985. He received his Doctorate of Medicine degree from the Chicago Medical School and completed his General Surgery Internship and Urology Residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Western Reserve University. Following his residency, Dr. Levy completed a fellowship in Urologic Oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Levy sees patients at Chesapeake Urology's Hanover and Saint Agnes Hospital/Angelos Medical Pavilion offices.

Devang Sharma, M.D. is a comprehensive men's health specialist with fellowship training in male infertility, sexual dysfunction, and reconstructive surgery. In addition to general urology, his practice is focused on men with urinary complaints related to the bladder, prostate, or urethra, erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, low testosterone, fertility concerns, and prostate cancer survivorship. He brings advanced training and expertise in contemporary treatments including no-scalpel vasectomy, Greenlight photovaporization of the prostate, UroLift, penile injection and shockwave therapy, penile implants, artificial urinary sphincters and slings, urethral reconstruction, and microsurgical techniques including vasectomy reversal, varicocele repair, sperm extraction, and spermatic cord denervation.

Dr. Sharma graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maryland with a degree in Bioengineering. He graduated with honors from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, then completed Urology Residency and Andrology Fellowship at the University of Virginia.

Dr. Sharma sees patients at Chesapeake Urology's office at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.

Katherine Smentkowski, M.D. focuses on general urology as well as bladder and kidney cancer, kidney stones and minimally invasive and robotic surgery for upper urinary tract reconstruction. Her fellowship training at Thomas Jefferson University focused on robotic management of both benign and malignant urological conditions. This included prostate, bladder, kidney and ureteral cancers as well as reconstructive techniques for ureteropelvic junction obstruction and ureteral strictures.

Dr. Smentkowski earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology and Neurobiology from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD. She received her Medical Doctorate at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in Norfolk, VA where she was involved in community outreach and elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. She went on to complete Urological Residency at EVMS as well as a Fellowship in Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery at the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Smentkowski sees patients in Chesapeake Urology's Columbia office.

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 24 medical offices and 17 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 900 including 90 physicians, 84 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

Media Contact:

Patricia Schnably, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

United Urology Group

25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-738-8107

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Urology