Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Executive Appointments

DOVER, Del., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), announced today several recent promotions and new officer appointments.

"Our Company's strong foundation for growth is directly attributable to the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "These promotions better position the Company for future growth and these leaders have demonstrated a constant commitment to serve our employees, customers, communities and other external stakeholders."

Beth W. Cooper has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Ms. Cooper provides financial oversight over the entire organization and works directly with the Board of Directors including the Audit Committee, senior management, the Company's business units and key external constituents. Over the last ten years, she has led the Finance organization through the greatest period of growth in the Company's history. Ms. Cooper joined Chesapeake in 1990.

Ms. Cooper is also active in external organizations and currently serves on the Salisbury University Perdue School Executive Advisory Council, the American Gas Association (AGA) Finance Committee, and the Wyoming Church Finance Committee.

James F. Moriarty has been promoted to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Policy and Risk Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. In addition to Mr. Moriarty's current responsibilities, he will lead the integration and provide oversight of the Regulatory and Governmental Affairs function across the Company. He currently provides legal counsel to the entire Chesapeake team, including the Board of Directors, senior leaders and business unit leaders, as well as on corporate governance matters.

Mr. Moriarty is active in charitable endeavors including currently serving as Vice Chair of the Dorchester County YMCA (now named the Pauline F. & David Robbins Family YMCA) and in the legal community, including as a member of the Legal Committee of the American Gas Association. He joined Chesapeake in 2015.

Kevin J. Webber has been promoted to President of Florida Public Utilities Company and Senior Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Mr. Webber joined FPU in 2010 as Vice President of Gas Operations and Business Development. In 2011, he also assumed responsibility for electric operations. Since the merger with Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in 2009, Mr. Webber has been instrumental in integrating FPU into the Chesapeake Utilities' family of companies and driving the Company's significant growth in Florida. Most recently, he led the effort to acquire the assets of Marlin Gas Transport, Inc., a premier North American supplier of mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility and pipeline solutions.

Cheryl M. Martin has been promoted to Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Cheryl is currently Assistant Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Business Analysis for FPU. In Ms. Martin's new role, she will lead an integrated Regulatory and Governmental Affairs function for the Company. In 2011, she became the Director of Florida Regulatory Affairs and Business Analysis. Ms. Martin was promoted in 2015 to her current role and assumed additional responsibilities for energy logistics, business processes, and electric business development analysis. She joined FPU in March 1985.

Michael D. Cassel has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of FPU. Mr. Cassel is currently Director of Florida Regulatory and Governmental Affairs. In his new role, he will lead the Regulatory and Governmental Affairs groups for FPU. He joined Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in March 2008 as a Regulatory Analyst for the Company's Delaware and Maryland Natural Gas Divisions. Mr. Cassel has worked tirelessly to build upon key regulatory relationships in Florida and has been the face of the Company on key regulatory filings including those related to the tax reform impacts, the electric modernization program, and many others.

Buddy Shelley has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Electric Operations for FPU. Mr. Shelley currently serves as the Director of Electric Operations. Mr. Shelley joined FPU in December 2006 and has over 40 years of experience in electric distribution and transmission operations. Mr. Shelley has been instrumental in integrating FPU's northwest and northeast Florida electric operational units. He is responsible for operations and engineering for all electric entities as well as the innovative Eight Flags Energy CHP plant. Most recently, he played a key role in FPU's accelerated restoration efforts associated with Hurricane Michael.

Barry D. Kennedy has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Natural Gas Operations for FPU. Mr. Kennedy currently serves as Director of Natural Gas Operations. He joined FPU in December 2004 and has over 40 years of experience in natural gas and propane operations. Mr. Kennedy has been instrumental in driving growth in our natural gas operations in Florida and is responsible for operations and engineering for all natural gas distribution entities as well as Peninsula Pipeline's intrastate assets. Under his leadership, Mr. Kennedy's team has led FPU's extensive gas reliability and infrastructure program ("GRIP").

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering and processing, and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through our IR App.

About Florida Public Utilities

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 100,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

