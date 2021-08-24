Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces New CHRO

DOVER, Del., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announces that William Hughston joins the Company as vice president and chief human resources officer, effective Aug. 16.

Hughston will oversee human resources functions, which include talent acquisition, professional development and training, employee relations, employee retention and reward, succession planning, compensation and benefits, policy management and compliance.

"We welcome William to the Chesapeake Utilities family," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer. "William's extensive business background and human resources expertise will be significant contributors to achieving our strategic goals, ensuring employee engagement and fostering a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion."

"I am extremely excited to be part of a company with a long history of success," said Hughston. "I am looking forward to working with our team members, at all levels, to achieve great things together."

Hughston is an accomplished human resources leader who most recently was senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer at Spectra Hospitality in Pennsylvania. There, he oversaw global human resources functions which supported more than 25,000 employees. His human resources experience spans hospitality and retail industries.

Hughston has both a master's degree and a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Related Links

http://www.chpk.com

