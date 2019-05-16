Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Appoints Stacie Roberts to Assistant Vice President of Corporate Governance

DOVER, Del., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today the appointment of Stacie Roberts to Assistant Vice President of Corporate Governance. Ms. Roberts will continue to report to Jim Moriarty, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Policy and Risk Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

"Stacie's uncompromising work ethic, dedication, and commitment to quality is recognized throughout her various contributions across the organization," said Mr. Moriarty. "Our commitment to a culture that promotes integrity and accountability, along with the hard work and dedication of our team, is the foundation for our continued success."

Ms. Roberts will continue to provide guidance to the Company's leadership team, including the Board of Directors and senior management on corporate governance and compliance matters. Under Ms. Roberts' leadership, the Corporate Governance team was awarded Best Corporate Governance Among North American utilities by Ethical Boardroom Magazine in 2018. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding leadership worldwide for companies that have raised the bar to ensure strong corporate governance contributes daily to enhancing long-term value for all stakeholders. The team was also named in 2018 as one of the top four companies for Governance Team of the year (small to mid-cap sized companies) by Corporate Secretary Magazine, an award the Company received in 2017.

Ms. Roberts is active in external organizations including currently serving as a member of the Board and Chair of the Employment Committee of The Arc of Delaware which is dedicated to advocating for and serving Delawareans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ms. Roberts also serves as an officer, member of the Advisory Board, and member of working groups for several organizations focused on corporate governance matters.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's Investor Relations App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

