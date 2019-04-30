Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names Chief Accounting Officer

DOVER, Del., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today the appointment of Michael Galtman to the position of Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer in the Company's Finance and Accounting department. Mr. Galtman will report directly to Beth Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

"Michael is an experienced financial executive whose leadership and technical skills will be an immediate benefit to our Company in this highly visible role," said Ms. Cooper. "I'm excited to have Michael join our team at Chesapeake as we continue to execute our long-term, disciplined growth strategy."

Mr. Galtman will be responsible for technical accounting, financial reporting, and financial analysis and planning, which includes budgeting, forecasting and the financial component of strategic planning. He will work closely with the executive leadership team on long-term financial planning and execution including mergers and acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

In his previous role as Chief Accounting Officer at Preferred Sands, Mr. Galtman was responsible for all aspects of accounting including accounting policies, financial reporting and internal controls. Prior to joining Preferred Sands, Mr. Galtman was Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., a master limited partnership that owned and operated a logistics business consisting of a geographically diverse portfolio of complementary pipeline, terminalling and acquisition and marketing assets used to facilitate the purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products. At Sunoco, Mr. Galtman successfully integrated over 20 strategic acquisitions totaling $2.7 billion and led an ERP implementation that supported finance, accounting, procurement and operational processes. Before Sunoco, Mr. Galtman also held several leadership roles with MBNA America Bank N.A., has public accounting background with "Big 4" firms and is a certified public accountant.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's Investor Relations App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

