Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) Reiterates It Is Not Affiliated With Chesapeake Energy Corporation

DOVER, Del., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation ("Chesapeake Utilities") is an energy delivery company publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CPK" (NYSE:CPK). As previously disclosed, Chesapeake Utilities is not, nor has it ever been, affiliated with Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is headquartered in Delaware with operations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region, Florida and Ohio. Chesapeake Utilities' operations consist of a diversified portfolio of energy delivery businesses including natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas operations; mobile Compressed Natural Gas services; and other businesses. Chesapeake Utilities recently announced its latest project which includes entry and investment into the Renewable Natural Gas arena.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with operations focused on discovering and developing a geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.

