Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Record Results For Fiscal Year 2019 And Updates Earnings Guidance

DOVER, Del., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for 2019 was $65.2 million, or $3.96 per share compared to $56.6 million, or $3.45 per share for 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $22.6 million, or $1.37 per share compared to $17.8 million, or $1.08 per share in 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company completed the previously announced sales of the assets and contracts of its natural gas marketing subsidiary, Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc. (PESCO) and recorded a pre-tax gain of $7.3 million ($5.4 million after tax). As a result, PESCO's results for all periods presented have been separately reported as discontinued operations and its assets and liabilities have been reclassified as held for sale where applicable. There are no other items included in discontinued operations. Additional details on the transactions to sell PESCO's assets and contracts are included on page 7 of this press release.

The Company's net income from continuing operations for 2019 was $61.1 million, or $3.72 per share. This represents an increase of $4.3 million or $0.25 per share compared to 2018. Higher earnings for 2019 reflect increased gross margin from recently completed and ongoing pipeline expansion projects, incremental margin from the acquisition of certain assets of Marlin Gas Transport, Inc. ("Marlin Gas Transport"), R. F. Ohl Fuel Oil, Inc. ("Ohl") and Boulden Inc. ("Boulden"), organic growth in the natural gas distribution operations and higher retail propane margins. A Florida Public Service Commission ("PSC") regulatory order that enabled the Company to retain tax savings associated with lower federal tax rates resulting from the United States Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") in several natural gas distribution operations and continued growth in gross margin from Aspire Energy of Ohio ("Aspire Energy") also contributed to higher earnings growth in 2019. These increases were partially offset by higher operating expenses and interest expense to support the Company's growth initiatives, a one-time pension settlement expense of $0.5 million associated with de-risking the Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Pension Plan (included with Other expense, net on the condensed consolidated statement of income) as well as $4.9 million in lower gross margin due to a decline in customer consumption as a result of warmer weather in 2019 compared to 2018.

The Company's net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $17.2 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same quarter of 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $1.04 per share compared to $1.08 per share for the same quarter of 2018. Slightly lower earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were largely the result of higher interest, increased stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions during 2019, increased insurance expense and the pension settlement expense mentioned above.

"2019 was a remarkable year, whether measured by our record earnings and superior growth, the initiatives we completed, those we set into motion or by how effectively our employee team worked together to drive efficiency, increase collaboration and achieve continuous improvement across the organization," stated Jeffry M. Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "When I stepped into the role of CEO at the beginning of 2019, I was energized by the Company's prospects and our employees' commitment to our shareholders, customers and the communities we serve. My excitement grew over 2019 given the effort and accomplishments of our team. We reported record earnings on operating income that exceeded $100 million for the first time in our history, and compound annual growth in earnings has exceeded 8.5% for multiple trailing periods including the 10 years ended 2019. Strategically, we successfully and profitably exited the natural gas marketing business, completed seamless integrations of Marlin Gas Transport and Ohl, while acquiring Boulden and announcing the purchase of Elkton Gas - all while continuing to harvest organic growth, expanding our pipeline and distribution service capacity and ensuring safe, reliable and clean energy service to our customers. In recognition of our team's success, we have updated our financial guidance and increased our expectations for earnings through 2022."

Increasing Earnings Guidance

The Company previously provided guidance that its EPS should grow at an average annual rate of 7.75 percent to 9.50 percent through 2022, from a base level of $2.89 per share (2017 adjusted, diluted EPS). That guidance suggested 2022 EPS of $4.20 to $4.55. Given the investments already made, those underway and the growth prospects included in the Company's strategic growth plan, Management is updating EPS guidance and increasing the forecasted range for 2022 to $4.70 to $4.90 per share. The Company has historically achieved an average earnings growth at or above this range and therefore continues to view its long-term growth prospects as comparable to its historical growth.

Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Consolidated Results



Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 325,104



$ 300,146



$ 24,958



8.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 45,423



40,220



5,203



12.9 % Other operating expenses 173,394



165,083



8,311



5.0 % Operating income $ 106,287



$ 94,843



$ 11,444



12.1 %

Operating income, for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by $11.4 million, or 12.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income reflects higher earnings across the Company generated by recent expansion investments, additional earnings from acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019, organic growth within existing businesses, higher retail propane margins, regulatory initiatives and rate/pricing mechanisms, and the absence of a one-time non-recurring severance charge recorded in 2018. These increases were partially offset by higher operating expenses to support the Company's growth initiatives and lower gross margin due to a decline in customer consumption as a result of warmer weather in 2019 compared to 2018.

Regulated Energy Segment



Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 240,203



$ 223,453



$ 16,750



7.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 51,683



46,523



5,160



11.1 % Other operating expenses 101,936



97,715



4,221



4.3 % Operating income $ 86,584



$ 79,215



$ 7,369



9.3 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment increased by $7.4 million, or 9.3 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Higher operating income resulted from increased gross margin of $16.8 million, offset by $5.2 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and $4.2 million in higher other operating expenses. In February 2019, the Florida PSC issued a final order regarding the treatment of the TCJA impact, allowing us to retain the savings associated with lower federal tax rates for certain of our natural gas distribution operations. As a result, $1.3 million in reserves for customer refunds, recorded in 2018, were reversed in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the reversal, gross margin and operating income for 2019 increased by $15.5 million and $6.1 million, or 6.9 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company ("Eastern Shore") and Peninsula Pipeline Company ("Peninsula Pipeline") service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)

$ 12,600

Natural gas distribution - customer growth (excluding service expansions)

4,718

2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations

1,321

Retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations in 2019 associated with TCJA

1,023

Sandpiper Energy, Inc.'s ("Sandpiper") margin primarily from natural gas conversions

983

Florida Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program ("GRIP") (1)

508

Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather

(3,295)

Other variances

(1,108)

Period-over-period increase in gross margin

$ 16,750



(1) In 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $1.3 million as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. The Company also recorded $0.6 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharges collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 3,705

Insurance (non-health) expense - both insured and self-insured components 1,847

Stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions during 2019 908

Vehicle expenses due to additional fleet to support growth 268

Timing of excavation and inspection activities in 2018 to comply with the Company's integrity management program (1,733)

Facilities and maintenance costs due to consolidation of facilities (542)

Other variances (232)

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 4,221



Unregulated Energy Segment



Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 85,266



$ 77,196



$ 8,070



10.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 10,129



8,263



1,866



22.6 % Other operating expenses 55,198



51,809



3,389



6.5 % Operating income $ 19,939



$ 17,124



$ 2,815



16.4 %

Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $2.8 million in 2019 compared to 2018. Gross margin increased by $8.1 million, or 10.5 percent, partially offset by other operating expenses increasing by $3.4 million and an increase of $1.9 million in depreciation, amortization and property taxes.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Margin Impact Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018)

$ 5,300

Propane Operations:



Increased retail propane margins per gallon driven by favorable market conditions and supply management

3,229

Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)

1,200

Boulden acquisition (assets acquired in December 2019)

329

Decrease in customer consumption due primarily to the absence of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone

(1,800)

Lower wholesale propane margins due to non-recurring impact of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone

(866)

Aspire Energy - higher margins from rate increases

518

Higher Eight Flags margin from increased production

418

Other variances

(258)

Period-over-period increase in gross margin

$ 8,070



The key components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses for Unregulated Energy acquisitions $ 3,314

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured components 415

Other variances (340)

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 3,389



Operating Results for the Quarters Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 88,900



$ 82,981



$ 5,919



7.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 11,812



10,481



1,331



12.7 % Other operating expenses 47,446



43,627



3,819



8.8 % Operating income $ 29,642



$ 28,873



$ 769



2.7 %

Operating income during the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $0.8 million, or 2.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income reflects a $5.9 million increase in gross margin, offset by $1.3 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and $3.8 million in higher other operating expenses to support the Company's growth initiatives and recognition of stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions during 2019.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

December 31,











(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 63,054



$ 60,528



$ 2,526



4.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 12,989



12,121



868



7.2 % Other operating expenses 28,791



26,122



2,669



10.2 % Operating income $ 21,274



$ 22,285



$ (1,011)



(4.5) %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment decreased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. This decrease was driven by a $2.7 million increase in other operating expenses which were impacted by the recognition during the quarter of stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions that occurred during 2019, higher insurance (non-health) expenses and a $0.9 million increase in depreciation, amortization and property taxes. Higher expenses during the quarter offset a $2.5 million increase in gross margin.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands) Margin Impact Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions) $ 2,128

Natural gas distribution - customer growth (excluding service expansions) 875

Increased margin primarily from the storm recovery surcharge (associated with Hurricanes Irma and Matthew) for Florida electric distribution operations 596

Florida GRIP (1) 118

Other variances (1,191)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin $ 2,526



(1) In 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $0.5 million as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. The Company also recorded $0.2 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharges collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands) Other Operating

Expenses Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 1,406

Stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions during 2019 908

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured components 872

Timing of excavation and inspection activities in 2018 to comply with the Company's integrity management program (733)

Other variances 216

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 2,669



Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 25,926



$ 22,560



$ 3,366



14.9 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 3,056



2,496



560



22.4 % Other operating expenses 14,249



13,459



790



5.9 % Operating income $ 8,621



$ 6,605



$ 2,016



30.5 %

Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income reflects a $3.4 million increase in gross margin offset by $0.8 million in higher other operating expenses and $0.6 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes.

The major components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Margin Impact Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018)

$ 947

Propane Operations:



Increased retail margins per gallon for certain customer classes

1,513

Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)

517

Boulden acquisition (assets acquired in December 2019)

329

Other variances

60

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin

$ 3,366



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Other Operating

Expenses Operating expenses for Unregulated Energy acquisitions

$ 859

Other variances

(69)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$ 790



Divestiture of PESCO

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold PESCO's assets and contracts in four separate transactions and accordingly, has exited the natural gas marketing business. As a result of the sales agreements, the Company began to report PESCO as discontinued operations during the third quarter of 2019 and excluded PESCO's performance from continuing operations for all periods presented and classified its assets and liabilities as held for sale where applicable.

The Company received a total of $22.9 million in cash consideration from the buyers inclusive of working capital of $8.0 million. The Company recognized a pre-tax gain of $7.3 million ($5.4 million after tax) in connection with the closing of these transactions during the fourth quarter of 2019. The final working capital true up, and the sale of certain contracts, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per-share data)

















Year Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Gross Margin















Regulated Energy segment

$ 240,203



$ 223,453



$ 63,054



$ 60,528

Unregulated Energy segment

85,266



77,196



25,926



22,560

Other businesses and eliminations

(365)



(503)



(80)



(107)

Total Gross Margin

$ 325,104



$ 300,146



$ 88,900



$ 82,981



















Operating Income















Regulated Energy segment

$ 86,584



$ 79,215



$ 21,274



$ 22,285

Unregulated Energy segment

19,939



17,124



8,621



6,605

Other businesses and eliminations

(236)



(1,496)



(253)



(17)

Total Operating Income

$ 106,287



$ 94,843



$ 29,642



$ 28,873

Other expense, net

(1,830)



(603)



(1,108)



(434)

Interest Charges

22,224



16,146



5,642



4,383

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

82,233



78,094



22,892



24,056

Income Taxes on Continuing Operations

21,091



21,232



5,723



6,260

Income from Continuing Operations

61,142



56,862



17,169



17,796

Income/(Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of tax

(1,391)



(282)



(9)



5

Gain on sale of Discontinued Operations, Net of tax

5,402



—



5,402



—

Net Income

$ 65,153



$ 56,580



$ 22,562



$ 17,801



















Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 3.73



$ 3.48



$ 1.05



$ 1.09

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations

0.24



(0.02)



0.33



—

Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$ 3.97



$ 3.46



$ 1.38



$ 1.09



















Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 3.72



$ 3.47



$ 1.04



$ 1.08

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations

0.24



(0.02)



0.33



—

Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock

$ 3.96



$ 3.45



$ 1.37



$ 1.08



Financial Summary Highlights





















Key variances in continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 included:





















(in thousands, except per share data) Pre-tax

Income

Net

Income

Earnings

Per Share Year ended December 31, 2018 Reported Results from Continuing Operations $ 78,094



$ 56,862



$ 3.47

Adjusting for unusual items:









Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather (4,852)



(3,607)



(0.22)

Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive 1,548



1,421



0.09

2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations* 1,321



990



0.06

Lower wholesale propane margins due to non-recurring impact of the 2018

Bomb Cyclone (866)



(644)



(0.04)

Pension settlement expense associated with the de-risking of the Chesapeake

Utilities Pension Plan (1) (693)



(515)



(0.03)



(3,542)



(2,355)



(0.14)

Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:









Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related

Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)* 12,600



9,369



0.57

Margin contribution from Unregulated Energy acquisitions* 6,830



5,078



0.31

Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions) 4,718



3,508



0.21

Increased retail propane margins 3,229



2,401



0.15

Retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations in 2019

associated with TCJA* 1,023



760



0.05

Sandpiper's margin primarily from natural gas conversions 983



731



0.04

Higher Aspire Energy margins from rate increases 518



385



0.02

Florida GRIP* 508



378



0.02

Higher Eight Flags margin from increased production 418



311



0.02



30,827



22,921



1.39

(Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):









Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital investments (5,727)



(4,258)



(0.26)

Operating expenses for Unregulated Energy acquisitions (4,636)



(3,447)



(0.21)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses (4,204)



(3,126)



(0.19)

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured components (2,267)



(1,685)



(0.10)

Stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions during 2019 (1,114)



(828)



(0.05)

Vehicle expenses due to additional fleet to support growth (309)



(230)



(0.01)

Timing of excavation and inspection activities in 2018 to comply with the

Company's integrity management program 1,733



1,289



0.08

Facilities and maintenance costs due to consolidation of facilities 581



432



0.03



(15,943)



(11,853)



(0.71)

Other income tax effects —



816



0.05

Interest Charges (6,078)



(4,519)



(0.27)

Net Other Changes (1,125)



(730)



(0.07)

Year ended December 31, 2019 Reported Results from Continuing Operations $ 82,233



$ 61,142



$ 3.72



(1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company executed a de-risking strategy for its Pension Plan. This amount reflects a portion of the cost of the pension settlement that was charged to expense as it was deemed not recoverable through the regulatory process.



* See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

Key variances in continuing operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 included:





















(in thousands, except per share)

Pre-tax

Income

Net

Income

Earnings

Per Share Fourth Quarter 2018 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 24,056



$ 17,796



$ 1.08















Adjusting for Unusual items:











Pension settlement expense associated with the de-risking of the Chesapeake

Utilities Pension Plan (1)

(693)



(520)



(0.03)















Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including new service in

Northwest Florida for related Florida natural gas distribution operations)*

2,128



1,596



0.10

Margin contributions from Unregulated Energy acquisitions*

1,794



1,345



0.08

Increased retail propane margins

1,513



1,135



0.07

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)

875



656



0.04

Increased margin primarily from the storm recovery surcharge (associated with

Hurricanes Irma and Matthew) for Florida electric distribution operations

596



447



0.03

Florida GRIP*

118



88



0.01





7,024



5,267



0.33

(Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):











Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(1,829)



(1,371)



(0.08)

Operating expenses for Unregulated Energy acquisitions

(1,269)



(952)



(0.06)

Stock compensation expense associated with leadership transitions during 2019

(1,114)



(836)



(0.05)

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured components

(1,044)



(783)



(0.05)

Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital investments

(1,016)



(762)



(0.05)

Timing of excavation and inspection activities in 2018 to comply with the

Company's integrity management program

733



550



0.03





(5,539)



(4,154)



(0.26)

Interest Charges

(1,259)



(944)



(0.06)

Other income tax effects

—



83



0.01

Net Other Changes

(697)



(359)



(0.03)

Fourth Quarter 2019 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 22,892



$ 17,169



$ 1.04



(1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company executed a de-risking strategy for its Pension Plan. This amount reflects a portion of the cost of the pension settlement that was charged to expense as it was deemed not recoverable through the regulatory process.



* See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

The following information highlights certain key factors contributing to the Company's results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2019:

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention of increasing shareholder value. The following represent the major projects/initiatives recently completed and currently underway. In the future, the Company will add new projects and initiatives to this table once substantially finalized and the associated earnings can be estimated.



Gross Margin for the Period

Year Ended December 31,

Estimate for Fiscal (in thousands)

2018

2019

2020

2021 Expansions:













2017 Eastern Shore System Expansion -

including interim services $ 9,103



$ 16,434



$ 15,799



$ 15,799

Northwest Florida Expansion (including related

natural gas distribution services) 4,350



6,516



6,500



6,500

Western Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion 54



2,139



5,047



5,227

Del-Mar Energy Pathway - including interim services —



731



2,512



4,100

Auburndale —



283



679



679

Callahan Intrastate Pipeline —



—



3,219



6,400

Guernsey Power Station —



—



—



1,400

Total Expansions 13,507



26,103



33,756



40,105

Acquisitions:













Marlin Gas Services 110



5,410



6,400



7,000

Ohl Propane —



1,200



1,236



1,250

Boulden Propane —



329



4,000



4,200

Elkton Gas Company —



—



TBD (4)



TBD

Total Acquisitions 110



6,939



11,636



12,450

Regulatory Initiatives:













Florida GRIP(1) (2) 13,020



13,528



14,858



15,831

Tax benefit retained by certain Florida entities(3) —



2,740



1,400



1,500

Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding —



—



TBD



TBD

Total Regulatory Initiatives 13,020



16,268



16,258



17,331

















Total $ 26,637



$ 49,310



$ 61,650



$ 69,886



(1) All periods shown have been adjusted to reflect lower customer rates as a result of the TCJA. Lower customer rates are offset by the corresponding decrease in federal income tax expense and have no negative impact on net income. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $1.3 million as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company also recorded $0.6 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharge collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates. (3) The amount disclosed for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes tax savings of $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The tax savings were recorded in the first quarter of 2019 due to an order by the Florida PSC allowing reversal of a TCJA refund reserve, recorded in 2018, which increased gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 by that amount. (4) The amount of margin to be generated by Elkton Gas Company in 2020 will depend, largely, on the date the acquisition closes. Further guidance will be provided during 2020 as the timing becomes certain.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Expansions

2017 Eastern Shore System Expansion

Eastern Shore has completed the construction of a system expansion project that increased its capacity by 26 percent. The project generated $7.3 million in incremental gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared 2018. The project is expected to produce gross margin of approximately $15.8 million annually, from 2020 through 2022; and $13.2 million annually thereafter based on current customer capacity commitments.

Northwest Florida Expansion

In May 2018, Peninsula Pipeline completed construction of transmission lines, and the Company's Florida natural gas division completed construction of lateral distribution lines, to serve customers in Northwest Florida. The project generated incremental gross margin of $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. The estimated annual gross margin from this project is $6.5 million for 2020 and beyond, with the opportunity for additional margin as the remaining capacity is sold.

Western Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion

Peninsula Pipeline is constructing four transmission lines to bring additional natural gas to the Company's distribution system in West Palm Beach, Florida. The first phase of this project was placed into service in December 2018 and generated incremental gross margin of $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. The Company expects to complete the remainder of the project in phases through early 2020, and estimates that the project will generate gross margin of $5.0 million in 2020 and $5.2 million annually thereafter.

Del-Mar Energy Pathway

In December 2019, the FERC issued an order approving the construction of the Del-Mar Energy Pathway project. Eastern Shore anticipates that this project will be fully in-service by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. The new facilities will provide an additional 14,300 Dekatherms per day ("Dts/d") of firm service to four customers, will provide additional natural gas transmission pipeline infrastructure in eastern Sussex County, Delaware, and will represent the first extension of Eastern Shore's pipeline system into Somerset County, Maryland. Interim services in advance of this project generated gross margin of $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The estimated annual gross margin from this project is approximately $2.5 million in 2020, $4.1 million in 2021 and $5.1 million annually thereafter.

Auburndale

In August 2019, the Florida PSC approved Peninsula Pipeline's Transportation Service Agreement with the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities. Peninsula Pipeline purchased an existing pipeline owned by the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities and Calpine and constructed pipeline facilities in Polk County, Florida. Peninsula Pipeline will provide transportation service to the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities increasing both delivery capacity and downstream pressure as well as introducing a secondary source of natural gas for the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities' distribution system. Peninsula Pipeline generated gross margin from this project of $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and expects to generate annual gross margin of $0.7 million in 2020 and beyond.

Callahan Intrastate Pipeline

In May 2018, Peninsula Pipeline announced a plan to construct a jointly owned intrastate transmission pipeline in Nassau County, Florida with Seacoast Gas Transmission. The 26-mile pipeline, having an initial capacity of 148,000 Dts/d, will serve growing demand in both Nassau and Duval Counties, Florida. The project is expected to be placed in-service during the third quarter of 2020 and is expected to generate gross margin for Peninsula Pipeline of $3.2 million in 2020 and $6.4 million annually thereafter.

Guernsey Power Station

Guernsey Power Station, LLC ("Guernsey Power Station") and the Company's affiliate, Aspire Energy Express, LLC ("Aspire Energy Express"), entered into a precedent firm transportation capacity agreement whereby Guernsey Power Station will construct a power generation facility and Aspire Energy Express will provide natural gas transportation service to this facility. Guernsey Power Station, LLC commenced construction of the project in October 2019. Aspire Energy Express is expected to commence construction of the gas transmission facilities to provide the firm transportation service to the power generation facility in the third quarter of 2020. This project is expected to produce gross margin of approximately $1.4 million annually once placed into service in the first quarter of 2021.

Acquisitions

Marlin Gas Services

In December 2018, Marlin Gas Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired certain operating assets of Marlin Gas Transport, a supplier of mobile compressed natural gas and pipeline solutions, primarily to utilities and pipelines. Marlin Gas Services provides temporary hold services, pipeline integrity services, emergency services for damaged pipelines and specialized gas services for customers who have unique requirements. Marlin Gas Services generated incremental gross margin of $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. The Company estimates that Marlin Gas Services will generate annual gross margin of approximately $6.4 million in 2020 and $7.0 million in 2021 and beyond. Marlin Gas Services continues to actively expand the territories it serves, as well as leverage its patented technology to serve liquefied natural gas transportation needs and to aid in the transportation of renewable natural gas from the supply sources to various pipeline interconnection points.

Ohl Propane

In December 2018, Sharp Energy, Inc. ("Sharp") acquired 2,500 residential and commercial propane customers and operating assets located between two of Sharp's existing districts in Pennsylvania from Ohl. These customers and assets have been assimilated into Sharp and generated $1.2 million of incremental gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018.

Boulden Propane

In December 2019, Sharp acquired certain propane customers and operating assets of Boulden which provides propane distribution service to approximately 5,200 customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The customers and assets acquired from Boulden have been assimilated into Sharp. The operations acquired from Boulden generated $0.3 million of incremental gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company estimates that this acquisition will generate additional gross margin of approximately $4.0 million in 2020, and $4.2 million in 2021, with the potential for additional growth in future years.

Elkton Gas Company

In December 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with South Jersey Industries, Inc., to acquire Elkton Gas Company, which provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 7,000 residential and commercial customers in Cecil County, Maryland contiguous to Chesapeake's existing franchise territory in Cecil County. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to approval by the Maryland PSC.

R egulatory Initiatives

Florida GRIP

Florida GRIP is a natural gas pipe replacement program approved by the Florida PSC that allows automatic recovery, through rates, of costs associated with the replacement of mains and services. Since the program's inception in August 2012, the Company has invested $143.9 million of capital expenditures to replace 303 miles of qualifying distribution mains, including $16.7 million and $13.3 million of new pipes during 2019 and 2018, respectively. GRIP generated additional gross margin of $0.5 million for the year ended 2019 compared to 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $1.3 million as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company also recorded $0.6 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharges collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates.

Florida Tax Savings Related to the TCJA

In February 2019, the Florida PSC issued orders authorizing certain of the Company's natural gas distribution operations to retain a portion of the tax savings associated with the lower federal tax rates resulting from the TCJA. In accordance with the PSC orders, the Company recognized $1.3 million in margin during the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the reversal of reserves recorded during 2018. The Company expects the annual savings beginning in 2019 to continue in future years, and recognized additional margin of $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Hurricane Michael

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael passed through Florida Public Utilities Company's ("FPU") electric distribution service territory in Northwest Florida. The hurricane caused widespread and severe damage to FPU's infrastructure resulting in 100 percent of its customers in the Northwest Florida service territory losing electrical service. FPU expended more than $65.0 million to restore service as quickly as possible, which has been recorded as new plant and equipment, charged against FPU's accumulated depreciation or charged against FPU's storm reserve. Additionally, amounts currently being reviewed by the Florida PSC for regulatory asset treatment have been recorded as receivables and other deferred charges.

In August 2019, FPU filed a limited proceeding requesting recovery of storm-related costs associated with Hurricane Michael (plant investment and expenses) through a change in base rates. FPU also requested treatment and recovery of certain storm-related costs as a regulatory asset for items currently not allowed to be recovered through the storm reserve as well as the recovery of plant investment replaced as a result of the storm. The Company has proposed an overall return component on both the plant additions and regulatory assets. In the fourth quarter of 2019, FPU along with the Office of Public Counsel in Florida, filed a joint motion with the Florida PSC to approve an interim rate increase, subject to refund, pending the final ruling on the recovery of the restoration costs incurred. The petition was approved by the Florida PSC in November 2019 and interim rate increases were implemented effective January 2020. FPU continues to work with the Florida PSC and expects to reach a final ruling in the second half of 2020.

Weather and Consumption

Weather did not have a material impact on fourth quarter 2019 results, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year, weather conditions accounted for decreased gross margin of $4.9 million in 2019 compared to 2018 and $3.4 million compared to Normal temperatures as defined below. The following table summarizes heating degree day ("HDD") and cooling degree day ("CDD") variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018.

HDD and CDD Information



For the Years Ended

December 31,

For the Quarters Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

Variance

2019

2018

Variance Delmarva





















Actual HDD 4,089



4,251



(162)



1,513



1,522



(9)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 4,323



4,379



(56)



1,519



1,533



(14)

Variance from Normal (234)



(128)







(6)



(11)





























Florida





















Actual HDD 619



780



(161)



240



273



(33)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 792



800



(8)



260



267



(7)

Variance from Normal (173)



(20)







(20)



6





























Ohio





















Actual HDD 5,498



5,845



(347)



1,967



2,138



(171)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 5,983



5,823



160



2,133



2,048



85

Variance from Normal (485)



22







(166)



90





























Florida





















Actual CDD 3,200



3,105



95



360



401



(41)

10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 2,939



2,889



50



314



296



18

Variance from Normal 261



216







46



105







Natural Gas Distribution Growth

New customer growth for the Company's natural gas distribution operations generated $4.7 million of additional margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida increased by approximately 3.7 percent during 2019. Growth in commercial and industrial customers also contributed additional margin during 2019. The details are provided in the following table:



Gross Margin Increase (in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Delmarva

Peninsula

Florida Customer growth:





Residential $ 1,179



$ 769

Commercial and industrial, excluding the impact of the Northwest Florida expansion project 664



2,106

Total customer growth $ 1,843



$ 2,875



Capital Investment Growth and Associated Financing Plans

The Company's capital expenditures were $199.0 million (including the purchase of certain propane assets of Boulden) for 2019. The following table shows total capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2019 by segment and by business line:





For the Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands)

2019 Regulated Energy:



Natural gas distribution

$ 62,744

Natural gas transmission

62,000

Electric distribution

5,860

Total Regulated Energy

130,604

Unregulated Energy:



Propane distribution (1)

38,347

Energy transmission

11,206

Other unregulated energy

10,481

Total Unregulated Energy

60,034

Other:



Corporate and other businesses

8,348

Total 2019 Capital Expenditures

$ 198,986



(1) This amount includes $24.5 million for the acquisition of certain propane operating assets of Boulden completed in December 2019.

The following table shows a range of the expected 2020 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



Estimate for Fiscal 2020 (dollars in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 72,000



$ 83,000

Natural gas transmission 83,000



96,000

Electric distribution 5,000



7,000

Total Regulated Energy 160,000



186,000

Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 10,000



11,000

Energy transmission 6,000



6,000

Other unregulated energy 6,000



8,000

Total Unregulated Energy 22,000



25,000

Other:





Corporate and other businesses 3,000



4,000

Total 2020 Expected Capital Expenditures $ 185,000



$ 215,000



The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the budgeted amounts.

Management reaffirms its capital expenditure guidance of $750 million to $1 billion for 2018 to 2022. Through the first two years of the five-year forecast period, the Company has invested $482 million in new capital expenditures.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short term borrowings, was 43 percent as of December 31, 2019. The Company seeks to align permanent financing with the in-service dates of its capital projects. The Company may utilize more temporary short-term debt, when the financing cost is attractive, as a bridge to the permanent long-term financing.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Periods Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)





Year Ended

Fourth Quarter



2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues















Regulated Energy

$ 343,006



$ 345,281



$ 91,405



$ 92,614

Unregulated Energy

154,150



161,904



45,903



55,886

Other businesses and eliminations

(17,552)



(16,869)



(5,335)



(14,286)

Total Operating Revenues

479,604



490,316



131,973



134,214

Operating Expenses















Regulated energy cost of sales

102,803



121,828



28,351



32,086

Unregulated energy and other cost of sales

51,697



68,342



14,722



19,147

Operations

137,844



132,523



38,284



34,833

Maintenance

15,679



14,387



4,479



3,968

Gain from a settlement

(130)



(130)



—



—

Depreciation and amortization

45,423



40,220



11,812



10,481

Other taxes

20,001



18,303



4,683



4,826

Total operating expenses

373,317



395,473



102,331



105,341

Operating Income

106,287



94,843



29,642



28,873

Other expense, net

(1,830)



(603)



(1,108)



(434)

Interest charges

22,224



16,146



5,642



4,383

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

82,233



78,094



22,892



24,056

Income Taxes on Continuing Operations

21,091



21,232



5,723



6,260

Income from Continuing Operations

61,142



56,862



17,169



17,796

Income/(Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of tax

(1,391)



(282)



(9)



5

Gain on sale of Discontinued Operations, Net of tax

5,402



—



5,402



—

Net Income

$ 65,153



$ 56,580



$ 22,562



$ 17,801



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

16,398,443



16,369,616



16,403,776



16,378,545

Diluted

16,448,486



16,419,870



16,461,112



16,430,594



















Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 3.73



$ 3.48



$ 1.05



$ 1.09

Earnings/(Loss) from Discontinued Operations

0.24



(0.02)



0.33



—

Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$ 3.97



$ 3.46



$ 1.38



$ 1.09



















Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 3.72



$ 3.47



$ 1.04



$ 1.08

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations

0.24



(0.02)



0.33



—

Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock

$ 3.96



$ 3.45



$ 1.37



$ 1.08



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





As of December 31, Assets

2019

2018 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated energy

$ 1,441,473



$ 1,297,416

Unregulated energy

265,209



236,440

Other

39,850



34,585

Total property, plant and equipment

1,746,532



1,568,441

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(336,876)



(294,089)

Plus: Construction work in progress

54,141



79,168

Net property, plant and equipment

1,463,797



1,353,520

Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

6,985



6,089

Accounts receivable (less allowance for uncollectible

accounts of $1,337 and $1,058, respectively)

49,562



53,837

Accrued revenue

20,846



22,640

Propane inventory, at average cost

5,824



9,791

Other inventory, at average cost

6,067



7,127

Regulatory assets

5,144



4,796

Storage gas prepayments

3,541



3,433

Income taxes receivable

20,050



15,300

Prepaid expenses

13,928



10,079

Derivative assets, at fair value

—



82

Other current assets

2,879



5,682

Current assets held for sale

—



52,681

Total current assets

134,826



191,537

Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

32,668



21,568

Other intangible assets, net

8,129



3,850

Investments, at fair value

9,229



6,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,563



—

Regulatory assets

73,407



72,422

Receivables and other deferred charges

49,579



36,401

Noncurrent assets held for sale

—



7,662

Total deferred charges and other assets

184,575



148,614

Total Assets

$ 1,783,198



$ 1,693,671



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





As of December 31, Capitalization and Liabilities

2019

2018 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),

no shares issued and outstanding

$ —



$ —

Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)

7,984



7,971

Additional paid-in capital

259,253



255,651

Retained earnings

300,607



261,530

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,267)



(6,713)

Deferred compensation obligation

4,543



3,854

Treasury stock

(4,543)



(3,854)

Total stockholders' equity

561,577



518,439

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

440,168



316,020

Total capitalization

1,001,745



834,459

Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

45,600



11,935

Short-term borrowing

247,371



294,458

Accounts payable

54,068



98,681

Customer deposits and refunds

30,939



32,620

Accrued interest

2,554



2,317

Dividends payable

6,644



6,060

Accrued compensation

16,236



13,923

Regulatory liabilities

5,991



7,883

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

1,844



1,604

Other accrued liabilities

12,077



10,081

Current liabilities held for sale

—



48,672

Total current liabilities

423,324



528,234

Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

180,656



156,820

Regulatory liabilities

127,744



135,039

Environmental liabilities

6,468



7,638

Other pension and benefit costs

30,569



28,513

Operating lease - liabilities

9,896



—

Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

2,796



2,968

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

358,129



330,978

Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 1,783,198



$ 1,693,671



(1) Refer to Note 20 and 21 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018



Delmarva NG Distribution

Chesapeake

Utilities' Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Chesapeake

Utilities' Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)























Residential

$ 15,569



$ 1,587



$ 8,169



$ 10,618



$ 15,647



$ 1,313



$ 5,846



$ 9,450

Commercial

8,087



1,622



6,784



9,416



8,260



1,566



6,491



8,711

Industrial

2,300



3,232



6,753



511



2,274



3,117



5,995



411

Other (1)

5,425



769



356



(2,145)



5,426



883



3,901



298

Total Operating Revenues

$ 31,381



$ 7,210



$ 22,062



$ 18,400



$ 31,607



$ 6,879



$ 22,233



$ 18,870



































Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and KWHs for electric)



















Residential

918,892



92,584



355,510



71,039



962,407



90,091



327,226



65,844

Commercial

977,449



1,157,869



439,246



76,916



947,924



1,192,733



417,254



69,464

Industrial

1,410,990



7,095,966



1,280,375



9,546



1,518,671



6,577,922



1,220,219



3,350

Other

82,532



—



802,196







23,313



—



919,192



1,686

Total

3,389,863



8,346,419



2,877,327



157,501



3,452,315



7,860,746



2,883,891



140,344



































Average Customers



























Residential

74,884



17,511



58,280



24,759



72,219



16,703



56,181



24,573

Commercial

7,112



1,556



3,959



7,271



6,992



1,550



3,893



7,508

Industrial

169



16



2,455



2



162



17



2,380



2

Other

19



—



12







4



—



12





Total

82,184



19,083



64,706



32,032



79,377



18,270



62,466



32,083









































































































































For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018



Delmarva NG Distribution

Chesapeake

Utilities' Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Chesapeake

Utilities' Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)



























Residential

$ 62,708



$ 6,232



$ 32,016



$ 45,738



$ 70,466



$ 5,086



$ 30,334



$ 44,788

Commercial

33,070



6,418



26,708



38,254



36,916



6,236



26,993



39,442

Industrial

8,314



12,682



24,520



2,128



8,289



10,911



22,296



1,543

Other (1)

152



3,153



(826)



(8,704)



928



3,108



1,494



(5,970)

Total Operating Revenues

$ 104,244



$ 28,485



$ 82,418



$ 77,416



$ 116,599



$ 25,341



$ 81,117



$ 79,803



































Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and KWHs for electric)























Residential

3,871,032



352,104



1,392,382



306,445



4,142,567



369,067



1,393,785



307,269

Commercial

3,776,388



4,475,776



1,714,574



310,856



3,792,220



4,719,725



1,722,081



302,687

Industrial

5,358,474



27,768,125



4,968,745



27,929



5,549,387



19,858,336



4,900,998



15,160

Other

220,541



—



2,574,925



—



80,254



—



2,338,815



7,402

Total

13,226,435



32,596,005



10,650,626



645,230



13,564,428



24,947,128



10,355,679



632,518



































Average Customers



























Residential

73,995



17,262



57,653



24,573



71,322



16,450



55,701



24,686

Commercial

7,097



1,546



3,932



7,243



6,979



1,519



3,915



7,497

Industrial

169



17



2,436



2



157



16



2,312



2

Other

15



—



12



—



5



—



11





Total

81,276



18,825



64,033



31,818



78,463



17,985



61,939



32,185





































(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

