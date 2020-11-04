Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

DOVER, Del., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $9.3 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $5.6 million or $0.34 per share, for the same quarter of 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $49.1 million, or $2.97 per share, compared to $42.6 million, or $2.59 per share, for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 14.7 percent. In terms of continuing operations, the Company's EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $0.56 per share, an increase of $0.18 per share over the same quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, EPS from continuing operations totaled $2.96 per share, an increase of $0.29 per share or 10.9 percent, over the same period in 2019.

Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 reflect increased earnings from the approval of the Hurricane Michael regulatory settlement by the Florida Public Service Commission ("PSC"), pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the natural gas distribution operations and increased margin from Marlin Gas Services, LLC ("Marlin Gas Services"). These increases were offset by lower customer consumption driven primarily by weather and the unfavorable net impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic.

Year-to-date earnings were impacted by the factors noted above as well as higher retail propane margins, and contributions from the acquisitions of Boulden, Inc. ("Boulden") and Elkton Gas Company ("Elkton Gas") and by gains from two property sales totaling $2.3 million on an after tax basis. The property sales were made possible due to changes in the consolidation of certain operations.

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") declared a national emergency due to the rapidly growing outbreak of COVID-19. In response to this declaration and the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the United States, federal, state and local governments throughout the country imposed varying degrees of restrictions on social and commercial activity to promote social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the illness. These restrictions have continued to significantly impact economic conditions in the United States. Chesapeake Utilities is considered an "essential business," which allows the Company to continue its operational activities and construction projects while the social distancing restrictions remain in place. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, the Company implemented its pandemic response plan, which includes having all employees who can work remotely do so in order to promote social distancing and providing personal protective equipment to field employees and others to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the estimated impacts that COVID-19 had on the Company's earnings were approximately $0.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively, primarily driven by reduced consumption of energy largely in the commercial and industrial sectors, higher bad debt expenses and incremental expenses associated with COVID-19, including personal protective equipment and premium pay for field personnel. The additional operating expenses the Company has incurred support the ongoing delivery of our essential services during these unprecedented times. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, the Company is continuing to assess recoverability and to date, has not established regulatory assets associated with the incremental net expense impacts, as currently authorized by the Delaware, Maryland and Florida PSCs. The Company is committed to communicating timely updates and will continue to monitor developments affecting its employees, customers, suppliers, and stockholders and take additional precautions as warranted to operate safely and to comply with the CDC, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, state and local requirements in order to protect its employees, customers and the communities.

"Our Company delivered strong third quarter results and is well positioned to achieve solid performance for the year, despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We also remain on track to achieve results within our stated 2022 EPS guidance range. The Company's performance to date has been driven by a myriad of growth initiatives across the enterprise. Since our second quarter earnings release, we have announced several key accomplishments, most notably the settlement of the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding, which had a significant impact on our third quarter and year-to-date results. The purchase of Elkton Gas at the end of July immediately created a solid foundation for our growing footprint in the Cecil County, Maryland area," stated Jeffrey Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Across all businesses, our dedicated team continued to execute, generating additional margin growth from expansions of our pipelines and Marlin Gas Services' suite of services, organic growth, key regulatory initiatives, and further integration of our strategic acquisitions. Just recently, we announced several new projects that will add to our earnings trajectory in 2021 and beyond, including several renewable natural gas projects and the acquisition of Western Natural Gas Company, a propane company in a growing market adjacent to our northern Florida service territory. Because of new growth opportunities like these, Chesapeake Utilities remains poised to further expand our delivery of essential services that our customers expect from us and to drive increased shareholder value over the coming years."

Capital Expenditures Forecast and Earnings Guidance Update

In February 2020, the Company reaffirmed its capital expenditures projection of $750 million - $1 billion of capital expenditures from 2018-2022. Additionally, the Company updated its previous EPS guidance by increasing the forecasted range for 2022 to $4.70 to $4.90 given the investments already made, those underway and the growth prospects included in the Company's strategic growth plan. The Company expects EPS to grow at an average annual rate of 7.75 percent to 9.50 percent.

The Company has continued to review its projections and remains supportive of this guidance, after taking into consideration its strategic plan, the expected impact of COVID-19 and the anticipated regulatory relief and opportunities for continued collaboration across the enterprise. The Company has historically achieved an average earnings growth at or above this range, and continues to view its long-term growth prospects as comparable to its historical growth.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

**This press release includes references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including gross margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates "gross margin" by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electricity and propane, and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner. Gross margin should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income, both of which are determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that gross margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under its allowed rates for regulated operations and under its competitive pricing structures for unregulated businesses. The Company's management uses gross margin in measuring its business units' performance.



Operating Results for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 79,508



$ 67,298



$ 12,210



18.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 22,976



16,010



6,966



43.5 % Other operating expenses 39,126



36,931



2,195



5.9 % Operating income $ 17,406



$ 14,357



$ 3,049



21.2 %

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $3.0 million, or 21.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in operating income was largely driven by the settlement of the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding which improved operating income by $2.9 million, including $1.9 million in operating income that was previously billed under interim rates during the first half of 2020. Operating income for the quarter was also reduced by an estimated $1.9 million due to unfavorable impacts of COVID-19. For additional details on the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding, see the Major Projects and Initiatives discussion below.

Further contributing to the improved performance for the quarter was margin growth from the Company's organic growth projects, increased margins from investments in Florida Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program ("GRIP") and increased demand for Marlin Gas Services' compressed natural gas ("CNG") transportation services. These increases were partially offset by higher operating expenses related to growth initiatives.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 66,491



$ 54,961



$ 11,530



21.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 19,617



13,076



6,541



50.0 % Other operating expenses 26,392



24,345



2,047



8.4 % Operating income $ 20,482



$ 17,540



$ 2,942



16.8 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment increased by $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 2019, or 16.8 percent. Higher operating income was a result of the settlement of the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding, which included recognizing the first and second quarter rate impacts associated with the settlement, expansion projects completed and underway by Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company ("Eastern Shore") and Peninsula Pipeline Company, Inc. ("Peninsula Pipeline"), organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses and margin from increased investments in the Florida GRIP. These increases were partially offset by higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes including amortization of the regulatory asset associated with the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement and higher other operating expenses. Operating income for the quarter was reduced by an estimated $1.5 million due to unfavorable impacts of COVID-19, which included an increase in bad debt expense of $1.3 million compared to the third quarter 2019.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Margin contribution from Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement (1) $ 8,261

Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions 2,677

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions) 797

Florida GRIP 685

Margin contribution from Elkton Gas (acquisition completed in July 2020) 357

Decreased customer consumption - weather related (1,013)

Other variances (234)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin $ 11,530





(1) This amount includes $5.5 million of gross margin previously invoiced under interim rates that was not recognized in revenue during the first and second quarters of 2020.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts (primarily bad debt expense) $ 1,334

Payroll, Benefits and other employee-related expenses 447

Operating expenses from Elkton Gas acquisition (completed July 2020) 276

Other variances (10)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 2,047



Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 13,068



$ 12,418



$ 650



5.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 3,326



2,901



425



14.7 % Other operating expenses 12,834



12,686



148



1.2 % Operating loss $ (3,092)



$ (3,169)



$ 77



2.4 %

Operating results for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $0.1 million for the third quarter, as compared to the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the estimated COVID-19 impacts of $0.3 million, operating income increased by $0.4 million driven by margin growth from Marlin Gas Services and incremental margin from the Boulden assets. These increases were partially offset by higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and higher other operating expenses.

The major components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Marlin Gas Services - increased gross margin from demand for CNG transportation services

$ 599

Boulden acquisition (assets acquired in December 2019)

327

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts on gross margin

(399)

Other variances

123

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin

$ 650



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses from Boulden acquisition (completed December 2019) $ 290

Payroll, Benefits and other employee-related expenses (202)

Other variances 60

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 148



Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Results



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 253,418



$ 236,203



$ 17,215



7.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 57,103



47,337



9,766



20.6 % Other operating expenses 118,797



112,221



6,576



5.9 % Operating income $ 77,518



$ 76,645



$ 873



1.1 %

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $0.9 million compared to the same period in 2019. Operating income for the period was reduced by an estimated $6.7 million due to unfavorable impacts of COVID-19, inclusive of an increase in bad debt expense of $1.9 million compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding this impact, operating income for the period increased by $7.6 million which included operating income of $2.9 million from the settlement of the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding, higher operating income from organic growth projects, gross margin contributions from the Boulden and Elkton Gas asset acquisitions completed in December 2019 and July 2020, respectively, and higher retail propane margins per gallon, partially offset by decreased margin from customer consumption associated with milder weather during 2020.

Regulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 191,745



$ 177,149



$ 14,596



8.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 47,144



38,694



8,450



21.8 % Other operating expenses 78,225



73,145



5,080



6.9 % Operating income $ 66,376



$ 65,310



$ 1,066



1.6 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $66.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million, compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding the estimated unfavorable COVID-19 impacts of $4.8 million, which included an increase in bad debt expense of $1.9 million, operating income increased $5.9 million as a result of the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement, higher gross margin from expansion projects completed by Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline and organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses. These increases were offset by higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes, including amortization of the regulatory asset associated with the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement and higher other operating expenses.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Margin Contribution from Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement $ 8,261

Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions 5,485

Natural gas distribution - customer growth (excluding service expansions) 2,497

Eastern Shore margin from capital improvements and non-service expansion projects 793

Florida GRIP 678

Margin contribution from Elkton Gas acquisition (completed July 2020) 357

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts on gross margin (2,634)

Absence of Florida tax savings (net of GRIP refunds) recorded in the first quarter of 2019 for 2018 (910)

Decreased customer consumption - weather related (863)

Other variances 932

Period-over-period increase in gross margin $ 14,596



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts (largely higher bad debt expense) $ 2,194

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured 1,377

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 1,029

Facilities maintenance and outside services costs 777

Operating expenses from Elkton acquisition (completed July 2020) 276

Other variances (573)

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 5,080



Unregulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2020

2019

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 61,883



$ 59,340



$ 2,543



4.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 9,869



8,543



1,326



15.5 % Other operating expenses 40,964



39,480



1,484



3.8 % Operating income $ 11,050



$ 11,317



$ (267)



(2.4) %

Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment decreased by $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding the estimated COVID-19 impacts of $1.6 million, operating income increased $1.3 million as a result of incremental gross margin from the acquisition of the Boulden propane assets, higher retail propane margins per gallon and increased demand for Marlin Gas Services' CNG transportation services. These increases were partially offset by reduced gross margins from overall warmer temperatures, expenses associated with recent acquisitions, and increased insurance expense.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Boulden acquisition (assets acquired in December 2019)

$ 2,763

Increased retail propane margins per gallon driven by favorable market conditions and supply management

1,892

Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related

(1,540)

Marlin Gas Services



Increased demand for CNG services

694

Aspire Energy



Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related

(687)

Higher margins from negotiated rate increases

443

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts on gross margin

(1,145)

Other variances

123

Period-over-period increase in gross margin

$ 2,543



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses from Boulden acquisition (completed in December 2019) $ 939

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured 523

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts (higher operating and bad debt expenses) 417

Other variances (395)

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 1,484



Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, to the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first, second and third quarters of 2020, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for our services; our ability to obtain needed materials and components from our suppliers; actions governments, business, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; our customers' ability to make payments for our services; and general economic uncertainty in the United States and global markets and a continuation or worsening of economic conditions in the United States or low levels of economic growth.

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Gross Margin













Regulated Energy segment $ 66,491



$ 54,961



$ 191,745



$ 177,149

Unregulated Energy segment 13,068



12,418



61,883



59,340

Other businesses and eliminations (51)



(81)



(210)



(286)

Total Gross Margin $ 79,508



$ 67,298



$ 253,418



$ 236,203

















Operating Income













Regulated Energy segment $ 20,482



$ 17,540



$ 66,376



$ 65,310

Unregulated Energy segment (3,092)



(3,169)



11,050



11,317

Other businesses and eliminations 16



(14)



92



18

Total Operating Income 17,406



14,357



77,518



76,645

Other income (expense), net (40)



(351)



2,997



(731)

Interest Charges 4,584



5,403



15,452



16,583

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 12,782



8,603



65,063



59,331

Income Taxes on Continuing Operations 3,502



2,352



16,082



15,354

Income from Continuing Operations 9,280



6,251



48,981



43,977

Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (19)



(630)



165



(1,388)

Net Income $ 9,261



$ 5,621



$ 49,146



$ 42,589

















Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.56



$ 0.38



$ 2.97



$ 2.68

Earnings (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



(0.04)



0.01



(0.08)

Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $ 0.56



$ 0.34



$ 2.98



$ 2.60

















Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.56



$ 0.38



$ 2.96



$ 2.67

Earnings (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



(0.04)



0.01



(0.08)

Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $ 0.56



$ 0.34



$ 2.97



$ 2.59







Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances in continuing operations, between the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, included:



(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax

Income

Net

Income

Earnings

Per Share Third Quarter of 2019 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 8,603



$ 6,251



$ 0.38

Adjusting for Unusual Items:











Hurricane Michael (net impact of the first and second quarter of 2020)(1)

2,705



1,964



0.12

Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts

(1,023)



(742)



(0.04)

Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related

(1,005)



(729)



(0.05)





677



493



0.03















Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Margin contribution from the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement*

2,754



1,999



0.12

Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions*

2,677



1,943



0.12

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)

797



578



0.03

Florida GRIP*

685



498



0.03

Margin contributions from Boulden and Elkton Gas acquisitions (completed July

2020 and December 2019, respectively)*

684



496



0.03

Increased demand for CNG services for Marlin Gas Services*

599



435



0.03





8,196



5,949



0.36















(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):











Depreciation and amortization associated with Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement

(1,781)



(1,293)



(0.08)

Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital investments

(1,312)



(952)



(0.06)

Operating expenses from Elkton Gas and Boulden acquisitions (completed July

2020 and December 2019, respectively)

(867)



(630)



(0.04)

Facilities, maintenance and outside services costs

(414)



(301)



(0.02)

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured

(323)



(234)



(0.01)





(4,697)



(3,410)



(0.21)















Interest charges

(841)



(611)



(0.04)

Lower pension expense

388



282



0.02

Net other changes

456



326



0.02





3



(3)



—















Third Quarter of 2020 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 12,782



$ 9,280



$ 0.56





*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table. (1) Includes amortization of regulatory liability associated with interest expense of $0.8 million related to the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement.

Key variances in continuing operations, between the nine months ended 2020 and the nine months ended 2019, included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax

Income

Net

Income

Earnings

Per Share Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported Results from Continuing Operations:

$ 59,331



$ 43,977



$ 2.67















Adjusting for Unusual Items:











Unfavorable COVID-19 impacts

(4,933)



(3,587)



(0.22)

Decreased customer consumption - primarily weather related

(3,090)



(2,247)



(0.14)

Absence of Florida tax savings (net of GRIP refunds) recorded in first quarter of 2019 for

2018

(910)



(667)



(0.04)

Gains from sales of assets

3,162



2,317



0.14

Favorable income tax impact associated with net operating loss carryback

—



1,669



0.10





(5,771)



(2,515)



(0.16)















Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Margin contribution from the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement*

8,261



6,007



0.36

Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions*

5,485



3,988



0.24

Margin contribution from Elkton Gas and Boulden acquisitions (completed July 2020 and

December 2019, respectively)*

3,120



2,269



0.14

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)

2,497



1,816



0.11

Increased retail propane margins per gallon

1,892



1,375



0.08

Eastern Shore margin from capital improvements and capital surcharge increases

793



576



0.04

Increased demand for CNG services for Marlin Gas Services*

694



505



0.03

Florida GRIP*

678



493



0.03

Aspire Energy rate increases

443



322



0.02





23,863



17,351



1.05















(Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):











Depreciation and amortization associated with Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement

(5,355)



(3,894)



(0.24)

Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital investments

(3,732)



(2,714)



(0.16)

Insurance expense (non-health) - both insured and self-insured

(1,900)



(1,382)



(0.08)

Operating expenses from Elkton Gas and Boulden acquisitions (completed July 2020 and

December 2019, respectively)

(1,900)



(1,382)



(0.08)

Facilities maintenance and outside services costs

(1,294)



(941)



(0.06)





(14,181)



(10,313)



(0.62)















Other income tax effects

—



(914)



(0.06)

Lower pension expense

1,131



822



0.05

Interest charges (1)

(852)



(620)



(0.04)

Net other changes

1,542



1,193



0.07





1,821



481



0.02















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 65,063



$ 48,981



$ 2.96





*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release. (1) Interest charges includes amortization of a regulatory liability of $1.1 million related to the Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding settlement.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention to increase shareholder value. The following represent the major projects/initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year margin contributions are removed from the table. In the future, the Company will add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations are substantially final and the associated earnings can be estimated.





Gross Margin for the Period



Three Months

Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for Project/Initiative

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

Fiscal in thousands

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

2020

2021 Pipeline Expansions



























West Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion (1)

$ 1,020



$ 745



$ 2,988



$ 1,068



$ 2,139



$ 4,076



$ 4,984

Del-Mar Energy Pathway (1)

925



189



1,565



542



731



2,398



4,100

Auburndale

170



113



509



113



283



679



679

Callahan Intrastate Pipeline (including related

natural gas distribution services)

1,609



—



2,146



—



—



4,039



6,437

Guernsey Power Station

—



—



—



—



—



—



514

Total Pipeline Expansions

3,724



1,047



7,208



1,723



3,153



11,192



16,714































Virtual Pipeline Growth



























Compressed Natural Gas Transportation

1,592



993



5,047



4,353



5,410



7,000



8,000

Renewable Natural Gas Transportation

—



—



—



—



—



—



1,000

Total Virtual Pipeline Growth

1,592



993



5,047



4,353



5,410



7,000



9,000































Acquisitions



























Boulden Propane

327



—



2,763



—



329



4,000



4,200

Elkton Gas

357



—



357



—



—



1,365



3,992

Western Natural Gas Company

—



—



—



—



—



250



1,800

Total Acquisitions

684



—



3,120



—



329



5,615



9,992































Regulatory Initiatives



























Florida GRIP

3,831



3,146



11,135



10,457



13,939



14,976



16,739

Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding (2)

8,261



—



8,261



—



—



11,014



11,014

Total Regulatory Initiatives

12,092



3,146



19,396



10,457



13,939



25,990



27,753































Total

$ 18,092



$ 5,186



$ 34,771



$ 16,533



$ 22,831



$ 49,797



$ 63,459







(1) Includes margin generated from interim services. (2) This amount includes $5.5 million of gross margin previously invoiced under interim rates that was not recognized in revenue during the first and second quarters of 2020.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

West Palm Beach County, Florida Expansion

Peninsula Pipeline is constructing four transmission lines to bring additional natural gas to the Company's distribution system in West Palm Beach, Florida. The first phase of this project was placed into service in December 2018 and generated $0.3 million and $1.9 million in additional gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The Company expects to complete the remainder of the project in phases through the second quarter of 2021, and estimates that the project will generate gross margin of $4.1 million in 2020 and $5.0 million annually thereafter.

Del-Mar Energy Pathway

In December 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order approving the construction of the Del-Mar Energy Pathway project. Eastern Shore anticipates that this project will be fully in-service by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. The new facilities will: (i) ensure an additional 14,300 Dekatherms per day ("Dts/d") of firm service to four customers, (ii) provide additional natural gas transmission pipeline infrastructure in eastern Sussex County, Delaware, and (iii) represent the first extension of Eastern Shore's pipeline system into Somerset County, Maryland. Construction on the project began in January 2020, and interim services in advance of this project generated $0.9 million and $1.6 million in margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The estimated gross margin from this project is approximately $2.4 million in 2020, $4.1 million in 2021 and $5.1 million annually thereafter.

Auburndale

In August 2019, the Florida PSC approved Peninsula Pipeline's Transportation Service Agreement with the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities. Peninsula Pipeline purchased an existing pipeline owned by the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities and Calpine, and has completed the construction of pipeline facilities in Polk County, Florida. Peninsula Pipeline provides transportation service to the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities increasing both delivery capacity and downstream pressure as well as introducing a secondary source of natural gas for the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities' distribution system. Peninsula Pipeline generated gross margin from this project of $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and expects to generate annual gross margin of $0.7 million in 2020 and beyond.

Callahan Intrastate Pipeline

In May 2018, Peninsula Pipeline announced a plan to construct a jointly owned intrastate transmission pipeline with Seacoast Gas Transmission in Nassau County, Florida. The 26-mile pipeline will serve growing demand in both Nassau and Duval Counties. This project was placed in service in June 2020, one month earlier than initially forecasted, and generated $1.6 million and $2.1 million in additional gross for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Peninsula Pipeline expects to generate gross margin of $4.0 million in 2020 and $6.4 million annually thereafter.

Guernsey Power Station

Guernsey Power Station, LLC ("Guernsey Power Station") and the Company's affiliate, Aspire Energy Express, LLC ("Aspire Energy Express"), entered into a precedent firm transportation capacity agreement whereby Guernsey Power Station will construct a power generation facility and Aspire Energy Express will provide firm natural gas transportation service to this facility. Guernsey Power Station commenced construction of the project in October 2019. Aspire Energy Express is expected to commence construction of the gas transmission facilities in the fourth quarter of 2021. This project is expected to produce gross margin of approximately $0.5 million in 2021 and $1.5 million for 2022 and beyond.

Virtual Pipeline Growth

CNG Transportation

Marlin Gas Services provides CNG temporary hold services, contracted pipeline integrity services, emergency services for damaged pipelines and specialized gas services for customers who have unique requirements. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Marlin Gas Services generated additional gross margin of $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively. We estimate that Marlin Gas Services will generate annual gross margin of approximately $7.0 million in 2020 and $8.0 million in 2021, with the potential for additional growth in future years. Marlin Gas Services continues to actively expand the territories it serves, as well as leverage its patented technology to serve other markets, including pursuing liquefied natural gas transportation opportunities and most recently, announcing its expansion into the transportation of renewable natural gas from diverse supply sources to various pipeline interconnection points, as further outlined below.

Renewable Natural Gas Transportation

Bioenergy DevCo

In June 2020, the Company and Bioenergy DevCo ("BDC"), a developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that create renewable energy and healthy soil products from organic material, entered into an agreement related to a project to remove excess organics from poultry waste and convert it into renewable natural gas. BDC and the Company's affiliates are collaborating on this project in addition to several other project sites where organic waste can be converted into a carbon-negative energy source. This project provides the opportunity for the Company to maintain the green attributes of the renewable natural gas as it is distributed to its natural gas distribution customers.

The resources generated from organic material at BDC's anaerobic digestion facilities in Delaware, will be processed by the Company and Eastern Shore and Marlin Gas Services will facilitate the transportation and receipt of renewable natural gas for multiple suppliers through its interconnect facility and equipment. Marlin Gas Services will transport the sustainable fuel to Eastern Shore, where it will be introduced to the Company's own distribution system and ultimately distributed to its natural gas customers.

CleanBay Project

In July 2020, the Company and CleanBay Renewables Inc. ("CleanBay") announced a new partnership to bring renewable natural gas to its Delmarva natural gas operations. As part of this partnership, the Company will transport the renewable natural gas produced at CleanBay's planned Westover, Maryland bio-refinery, to the Company's natural gas infrastructure in the Delmarva region. Eastern Shore and Marlin Gas Services, will transport the renewable natural gas from CleanBay to the Company's Delmarva natural gas distribution system where it is ultimately delivered to the Delmarva natural gas distribution end use customers.

At the present time, the Company has disclosed that it expects to generate at least $1.0 million in 2021 in incremental margin from renewable natural gas transportation services beginning in 2021. The Company continues to finalize contract terms associated with some of these projects. Additional information will be provided regarding incremental margin on these projects at a future time, as contracts are finalized.

Acquisitions

Boulden Propane

In December 2019, Sharp Energy, Inc. ("Sharp"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired certain propane customers and operating assets of Boulden which provides propane distribution service to approximately 5,200 customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The customers and assets acquired from Boulden have been assimilated into Sharp. The operations acquired from Boulden generated $0.3 million and $2.8 million of incremental gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The Company estimates that this acquisition will generate annual gross margin of approximately $4.0 million in 2020, and $4.2 million in 2021, with the potential for additional growth in future years.

Elkton Gas Company

In July 2020, the Company closed on the acquisition of Elkton Gas, which provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 7,000 residential and commercial customers within a franchised area of Cecil County, Maryland. The purchase price is approximately $15.6 million, which included $0.6 million of working capital. Elkton Gas' territory is contiguous to the Company's franchised service territory in Cecil County, Maryland. The Company generated $0.4 million in additional gross margin from Elkton Gas and estimates that this acquisition will generate gross margin of approximately $1.4 million in 2020 and $4.0 million in 2021.

Western Natural Gas Company

In October 2020, Sharp acquired certain propane operating assets of Western Natural Gas Company, which provides propane distribution service throughout Jacksonville, Florida and the surrounding communities, for approximately $6.7 million, net of cash acquired. The acquisition will be accounted for as a business combination within the Unregulated Energy segment beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sharp estimates that this acquisition will generate gross margin of approximately of $0.3 million in 2020 and $1.8 million in 2021.

Regulatory Initiatives

Florida GRIP

Florida GRIP is a natural gas pipe replacement program approved by the Florida PSC that allows automatic recovery, through rates, of costs associated with the replacement of mains and services. Since the program's inception in August 2012, we have invested $160.1 million of capital expenditures to replace 322 miles of qualifying distribution mains, including $16.1 million of new pipes during the first nine months of 2020. The Company expects to generate annual gross margin of approximately $15.0 million in 2020, and $16.7 million in 2021.

Hurricane Michael

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael passed through FPU's electric distribution operation's service territory in Northwest Florida. The hurricane caused widespread and severe damage to FPU's infrastructure resulting in 100 percent of its customers in the Northwest Florida service territory losing electrical service.

In August 2019, FPU filed a limited proceeding requesting recovery of storm-related costs associated with Hurricane Michael (capital and expenses) through a change in base rates. FPU also requested treatment and recovery of certain storm-related costs as regulatory assets for items currently not allowed to be recovered through the storm reserve as well as the recovery of capital replaced as a result of the storm. Recovery of these costs included a component of an overall return on capital additions and regulatory assets. In March 2020, FPU filed an update to the original filing to account for actual charges incurred through December 2019, revised the amortization period of the storm-related costs from 30 years as originally requested to 10 years, and included costs related to Hurricane Dorian of approximately $1.2 million in this filing.

In September 2019, FPU filed a petition, with the Florida PSC, for approval of its consolidated electric depreciation rates. The petition was joined to the Hurricane Michael docket. The approved rates, which were part of the settlement agreement in September 2020 that is described below, were retroactively applied effective January 1, 2020.

In September 2020, the Florida PSC approved a settlement agreement between FPU and the Office of the Public Counsel regarding final cost recovery and rates associated with Hurricane Michael. Previously, the Florida PSC approved an interim rate increase, subject to refund, effective January 1, 2020, associated with the restoration effort following Hurricane Michael. FPU fully reserved these interim rates, pending a final resolution and settlement of the limited proceeding. The settlement agreement allowed FPU to: (a) record regulatory assets for storm costs in the amount of $45.8 million including interest which will be amortized over six years; (b) recover these storm costs through a surcharge for a total of $7.7 million annually; and (c) collect an annual increase in revenue of $3.3 million to recover capital costs associated with new plant and a regulatory asset for the cost of removal and undepreciated plant. The new base rates and storm surcharge were effective on November 1, 2020. The following table summarizes the impact of Hurricane Michael regulatory proceeding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2020(1)

September 30, 2020 Gross Margin $ 2,754



$ 8,261

Depreciation (298)



(883)

Amortization of regulatory assets 2,079



6,238

Operating income 973



2,906

Amortization of liability associated with interest expense (360)



(1,132)

Pre-tax income 1,333



4,038

Income tax expense 365



1,106

Net income $ 968



$ 2,932













(1) The Hurricane Michael impact for the three months ended September 30, 2020, is presented for comparison purposes.

Other major factors influencing gross margin

Weather and Consumption

Weather conditions accounted for a $1.0 million decrease in gross margin during the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, due to a 17 percent decrease in Cooling Degree-Days ("CDDs") in Florida that resulted in reduced customer consumption for our electric operations. Compared to normal temperatures, as detailed below, gross margin was $0.5 million lower due to a lower number of CDDs in the Company's Florida service territory. For the nine-month period, overall milder temperatures decreased gross margin by $3.1 million compared to the same period in 2019 and $3.2 million compared to normal temperatures. The following table summarizes Heading Degree-Days ("HDD") and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Delmarva





















Actual HDD 43



7



36



2,416



2,576



(160)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 48



61



(13)



2,797



2,846



(49)

Variance from Normal (5)



(54)







(381)



(270)





Florida





















Actual HDD —



—



—



343



379



(36)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") —



—



—



508



532



(24)

Variance from Normal —



—







(165)



(153)





Ohio





















Actual HDD 86



2



84



3,383



3,533



(150)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 79



90



(11)



3,691



3,742



(51)

Variance from Normal 7



(88)







(308)



(209)





Florida





















Actual CDD 1,337



1,620



(283)



2,412



2,840



(428)

10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 1,573



1,553



20



2,666



2,625



41

Variance from Normal (236)



67







(254)



215







Natural Gas Distribution Margin Growth

Customer growth for the Company's natural gas distribution operations, as a result of the addition of new customers and the conversion of customers from alternative fuel sources to natural gas service, generated $0.8 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida increased by 4.9 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, during the third quarter of 2020 and 4.0 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as gas heating is not a significant portion of residential use, the incremental margin is split more even among the sectors with 50-percent coming from each of the sectors on a year-to-date basis. The details for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are provided in the following table:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 (in thousands)

Delmarva Peninsula Florida

Delmarva Peninsula Florida Customer Growth:











Residential

$ 302

$ 166



$ 1,069

$ 560

Commercial and industrial

78

251



302

566

Total Customer Growth

$ 380

$ 417



$ 1,371

$ 1,126



Capital Investment Growth and Associated Financing Plans

The Company's capital expenditures were $143.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The following table shows a range of the expected 2020 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



2020 (dollars in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 77,000



$ 85,000

Natural gas transmission 70,000



74,000

Electric distribution 3,000



5,000

Total Regulated Energy 150,000



164,000

Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 14,000



16,000

Energy transmission 17,000



18,000

Other unregulated energy 12,000



14,000

Total Unregulated Energy 43,000



48,000

Other:





Corporate and other businesses 2,000



3,000

Total Other 2,000



3,000

Total 2020 Expected Capital Expenditures $ 195,000



$ 215,000



The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, capital delays because of COVID-19 that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the budgeted amounts.

Management reaffirms its capital expenditure guidance of between $750 million and $1 billion for the five-year period between 2018 and 2022. From January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020, the Company has invested $625.7 million in new capital expenditures.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short term borrowings, was 45 percent as of September 30, 2020. The Company may utilize more temporary short-term debt, when the financing cost is attractive, as a bridge to the permanent long-term financing, or if the equity markets are more volatile. The Company also maintains an effective shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the issuance of shares under its Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Stock Purchase Plan (the "DRIP"). In June 2020, the Company filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which provides for the issuance of shares of its common stock in a variety of offering types. On August 17, 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement under the shelf registration statement for an At-the-Market ("ATM") program under which the Company may issue and sell shares of common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $75.0 million. In September 2020, the Company issued 0.2 million shares of common stock and received net proceeds of approximately $19.2 million, for the DRIP and ATM issuances, which were added to its general corporate funds. In October 2020, the Company issued an additional 0.7 million shares and received approximately $63.8 million in net proceeds, for the DRIP and ATM issuances. As a result of issuing additional equity in October 2020, the Company's equity to total capitalization ratio including short-term borrowings was approximately 50 percent at October 31, 2020, which is at the low end of its target range.

Depending on the Company's capital needs and subject to market conditions, in addition to other debt and equity offerings, the Company may consider, as necessary in the future, issuing additional shares under the direct stock purchase component of the DRIP, the ATM program, or pursuant to its shelf registration statement.

In September 2020, the Company entered into a $375.0 million syndicated revolving line of credit (the "Revolver"), with six participating lenders. The Revolver expires on September 29, 2021 and has a tiered commitment fee and interest rate schedule, based upon a pre-determined spread over LIBOR, depending upon the Company's total capitalization. As of September 30, 2020, when pricing was established fourth quarter of 2020, the applicable commitment fee represented 0.175 percent and the spread over LIBOR for the interest rate represented 1.125 percent. As a result of entering into the Revolver, in September 2020, the Company terminated and paid outstanding balances for all previously existing bilateral lines of credit and its previous revolving credit facility. The Company's available credit under the new Revolver at September 30, 2020 was $154.7 million. More information about the Company's new revolving line of credit as well as the renewal of several debt private placement shelf agreements is included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating Revenues













Regulated Energy $ 82,762



$ 74,580



$ 259,235



$ 251,601

Unregulated Energy and other 18,657



18,046



91,925



96,029

Total Operating Revenues 101,419



92,626



351,160



347,630

Operating Expenses













Regulated Energy cost of sales 16,271



19,619



67,490



74,452

Unregulated Energy and other cost of sales 5,640



5,709



30,250



36,975

Operations 34,959



32,614



105,516



99,558

Maintenance 3,717



3,920



11,695



11,200

Gain from a settlement —



—



(130)



(130)

Depreciation and amortization 18,293



11,220



42,793



33,612

Other taxes 5,133



5,187



16,028



15,318

Total operating expenses 84,013



78,269



273,642



270,985

Operating Income 17,406



14,357



77,518



76,645

Other income (expense), net (40)



(351)



2,997



(731)

Interest charges 4,584



5,403



15,452



16,583

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 12,782



8,603



65,063



59,331

Income Taxes on Continuing Operations 3,502



2,352



16,082



15,354

Income from Continuing Operations 9,280



6,251



48,981



43,977

Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (19)



(630)



165



(1,388)

Net Income $ 9,261



$ 5,621



$ 49,146



$ 42,589

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 16,533,748



16,403,776



16,466,106



16,396,646

Diluted 16,592,842



16,453,867



16,523,200



16,444,231

Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.56



$ 0.38



$ 2.97



$ 2.68

Earnings (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



(0.04)



0.01



(0.08)

Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $ 0.56



$ 0.34



$ 2.98



$ 2.60

















Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.56



$ 0.38



$ 2.96



$ 2.67

Earnings (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



(0.04)



0.01



(0.08)

Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $ 0.56



$ 0.34



$ 2.97



$ 2.59



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 1,564,420



$ 1,441,473

Unregulated Energy

278,897



265,209

Other businesses and eliminations

30,365



39,850

Total property, plant and equipment

1,873,682



1,746,532

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(358,851)



(336,876)

Plus: Construction work in progress

52,519



54,141

Net property, plant and equipment

1,567,350



1,463,797

Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

3,056



6,985

Trade and other receivables

53,132



50,899

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(4,130)



(1,337)

Trade receivables, net

49,002



49,562

Accrued revenue

11,545



20,846

Propane inventory, at average cost

4,099



5,824

Other inventory, at average cost

5,583



6,067

Regulatory assets

10,372



5,144

Storage gas prepayments

2,971



3,541

Income taxes receivable

15,156



20,050

Prepaid expenses

14,817



13,928

Derivative assets, at fair value

1,967



—

Other current assets

753



2,879

Total current assets

119,321



134,826

Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

36,930



32,668

Other intangible assets, net

7,215



8,129

Investments, at fair value

9,680



9,229

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,077



11,563

Regulatory assets

112,650



73,407

Receivables and other deferred charges

23,865



49,579

Total deferred charges and other assets

201,417



184,575

Total Assets

$ 1,888,088



$ 1,783,198



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares), no shares

issued and outstanding

$ —



$ —

Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)

8,126



7,984

Additional paid-in capital

283,836



259,253

Retained earnings

328,357



300,607

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,629)



(6,267)

Deferred compensation obligation

5,634



4,543

Treasury stock

(5,634)



(4,543)

Total stockholders' equity

616,690



561,577

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

519,971



440,168

Total capitalization

1,136,661



1,001,745

Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

15,600



45,600

Short-term borrowing

216,388



247,371

Accounts payable

46,492



54,068

Customer deposits and refunds

32,635



30,939

Accrued interest

5,231



2,554

Dividends payable

7,293



6,644

Accrued compensation

10,903



16,236

Regulatory liabilities

6,460



5,991

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

439



1,844

Other accrued liabilities

18,531



12,077

Total current liabilities

359,972



423,324

Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

202,649



180,656

Regulatory liabilities

142,280



127,744

Environmental liabilities

4,447



6,468

Other pension and benefit costs

27,462



30,569

Operating lease - liabilities

9,681



9,896

Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

4,936



2,796

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

391,455



358,129

Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 1,888,088



$ 1,783,198





(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Delmarva NG

Distribution (2)

Chesapeake

Utilities Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Chesapeake

Utilities Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues (in thousands)



























Residential

$ 6,722



$ 1,412



$ 6,380



$ 11,308



$ 7,314



$ 1,349



$ 5,671



$ 14,460

Commercial

5,321



1,517



4,985



9,077



3,812



1,471



5,588



11,216

Industrial

1,982



3,235



6,028



414



1,678



3,063



5,707



591

Other (1)

(45)



1,146



3,174



3



456



827



942



(2,093)

Total Operating Revenues

$ 13,980



$ 7,310



$ 20,567



$ 20,802



$ 13,260



$ 6,710



$ 17,908



$ 24,174



































Volume (in Dts for natural gas and KWHs for electric)























Residential

210,787



56,754



243,255



101,555



183,998



52,805



214,521



97,537

Commercial

508,172



1,047,271



302,504



88,250



483,382



1,045,666



344,727



92,571

Industrial

1,144,210



5,999,386



1,080,078



1,596



1,233,019



7,019,573



1,114,359



7,460

Other

53,093



—



738,191



—



59,635



—



583,267



—

Total

1,916,262



7,103,411



2,364,028



191,401



1,960,034



8,118,044



2,256,874



197,568



































Average Customers



























Residential

84,343



17,930



60,353



25,104



73,454



17,342



57,999



24,624

Commercial

7,710



1,583



3,984



7,282



7,040



1,555



3,934



7,240

Industrial

181



16



2,518



2



168



17



2,440



2

Other

21



—



14



—



18



—



12



—

Total

92,255



19,529



66,869



32,388



80,680



18,914



64,385



31,866









































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Delmarva NG

Distribution (2)

Chesapeake

Utilities Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Chesapeake

Utilities Florida

NG Division

FPU NG

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues (in thousands)



























Residential

$ 49,472



$ 4,773



$ 26,272



$ 26,225



$ 47,729



$ 4,645



$ 23,848



$ 35,121

Commercial

23,190



4,791



17,817



23,151



23,307



4,796



19,924



28,838

Industrial

6,444



9,754



19,323



725



5,839



9,450



17,767



1,617

Other (1)

(4,535)



3,700



3,886



631



(4,013)



2,734



(1,182)



(6,560)

Total Operating Revenues

$ 74,571



$ 23,018



$ 67,298



$ 50,732



$ 72,862



$ 21,625



$ 60,357



$ 59,016



































Volume (in Dts for natural gas and KWHs for electric)























Residential

2,867,349



269,273



1,136,539



235,283



2,962,532



268,993



1,036,872



235,406

Commercial

2,730,931



3,270,286



1,119,081



220,238



2,810,391



3,348,307



1,275,328



233,940

Industrial

3,667,782



21,015,935



3,466,115



13,978



3,960,447



21,419,122



3,688,370



18,383

Other

196,076



—



2,000,351



—



138,009



—



1,771,243



—

Total

9,462,138



24,555,494



7,722,086



469,499



9,871,379



25,036,422



7,771,813



487,729



































Average Customers



























Residential

83,752



17,784



59,638



24,983



73,698



17,178



57,444



24,511

Commercial

7,756



1,582



3,982



7,268



7,090



1,543



3,923



7,233

Industrial

195



16



2,511



2



168



17



2,430



2

Other

18



—



14



—



14



—



12



—

Total

91,721



19,382



66,145



32,253



80,970



18,738



63,809



31,746









































(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties, and adjustments for pass-through taxes. (2) Delmarva NG distribution customers includes approximately 7,000 customers acquired in the July 2020 acquisition of Elkton Gas.

