Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Attend Wells Fargo Securities 18th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium
Dec 04, 2019, 16:45 ET
DOVER, Del., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced that Beth Cooper, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary, and Tom Mahn, Vice President and Treasurer, will be attending the Wells Fargo Securities 18th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on December 11 and 12, 2019.
Ms. Cooper and Mr. Mahn will be participating in a series of scheduled one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community in attendance at the conference.
The presentation for the conference will be available before the event on the Company's website at www.chpk.com in the "Investors" section under the sub-tab "Events and Presentations."
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
