Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Annual 2019 Financial Results

DOVER, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the market closes.

To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

302.734.6799

