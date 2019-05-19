Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2019 AGA Financial Forum

DOVER, Del., May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Jeffry M. Householder, President & CEO, Beth W. Cooper, Executive Vice President & CFO, and James F. Moriarty, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Policy & Risk Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be hosting a live webcast at 1:00 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Tuesday, May 21st at the 2019 AGA Financial Forum taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Webcast participants and members of the live audience will learn about the projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.

To listen to the live webcast, visit Chesapeake's website at www.chpk.com, click on Investors/Events and Webcasts/Other Events then click on the "2019 AGA Financial Forum Presentation" link or just click the following: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 1:00 pm EST where the live audio and slides of the presentation being given will be available.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's Investor Relations App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Heidi W. Watkins

Shareholder Services Manager

302.734.6716

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

