Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Present At The Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Virtual Conference

DOVER, Del., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Beth W. Cooper, Executive Vice President & CFO; Thomas E. Mahn, Vice President and Treasurer; Joseph D. Steinmetz, Vice President and Controller; and Michael D. Galtman, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be presenting at 2:10 pm EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on Wednesday, March 17th during the Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Virtual Conference. Registered participants will learn about projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth. The presentation will be available under the Investors section of the Company's website, subsection Events and Presentations.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com. and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com .

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

