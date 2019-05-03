Cheslie Kryst From North Carolina Crowned Miss USA

RENO, Nev., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, Cheslie Kryst from North Carolina was crowned the new Miss USA in front of a worldwide audience at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's Grand Theatre in Reno Tahoe. The two-hour special programming event aired live on FOX.

Cheslie is a full time complex litigation attorney who is licensed to practice law in two states. She earned both her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina. The 28-year-old is a former Division I athlete, having competed in the heptathlon, long jump and triple jump on South Carolina's track and field team. The Charlotte native runs a fashion blog, "White Collar Glam," that focuses on work wear fashion for women and is an active volunteer for Dress for Success.

The all-women selection committee panel was made up of entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, and former pageant titleholders. They oversaw both the preliminary and final rounds, a new format that has allowed the panel to better understand what each contestant wants to pursue both personally and professionally.

Actress, host and former pageant winner Vanessa Lachey and multi-Platinum recording artist and television personality Nick Lachey returned as hosts for the annual event. Supermodel and pageant expert Lu Sierra provided analysis and commentary throughout the live telecast. Grammy® award winning singer, songwriter and producer T-Pain performed and along with his hosting duties, the show included a very special performance from Nick Lachey.

Throughout the show, contestants participated in swimsuit, evening gown, final question and final word. During the Top 5 final question round, the women were asked questions formed from their fellow contestants.

The event concluded with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning Cheslie Kryst her successor, chosen from representatives of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Cheslie will go on to represent the USA in the MISS UNIVERSE® pageant later this year.

First Runner-Up: Miss New Mexico USA Alejandra Gonzalez

Second Runner-Up: Miss Oklahoma USA Triana Browne

Top Five: Miss New Mexico USA Alejandra Gonzalez; Miss North Carolina USA Cheslie Kryst; Miss Nevada USA Tianna Tuamoheloa; Miss Oklahoma USA Triana Browne; Miss Arkansas USA Savannah Skidmore

Top Ten: Miss Arkansas USA Savannah Skidmore; Miss Ohio USA Alice Magoto; Miss Kansas USA Alyssa Klinzing; Miss North Carolina USA Cheslie Kryst; Miss District of Columbia USA Cordelia Cranshaw; Miss New Mexico USA Alejandra Gonzalez; Miss Maryland USA Mariela Pepin; Miss Florida USA Nicolette Jennings; Miss Nevada USA Tianna Tuamoheloa; Miss Oklahoma USA Triana Browne

Top Fifteen: Miss Florida USA Nicolette Jennings; Miss New Mexico USA Alejandra Gonzalez; Miss Arkansas USA Savannah Skidmore; Miss Ohio USA Alice Magoto; Miss Oklahoma USA Triana Browne; Miss Iowa USA Baylee Drezek; Miss Minnesota USA Cat Stanley; Miss District of Columbia USA Cordelia Cranshaw; Miss Louisiana USA Victoria Paul; Miss North Carolina USA Cheslie Kryst; Miss Kansas USA Alyssa Klinzing; Miss Pennsylvania USA Kailyn Marie Perez; Miss Maryland USA Mariela Pepin; Miss Hawaii USA Lacie Choy; Miss Nevada USA Tianna Tuamoheloa

